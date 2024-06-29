Striker could be in line for a return to Easter Road

Simon Murray has emerged as a transfer target for Hibs, with the Easter Road club weighing up whether to make a move for the Ross County striker.

The 32-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Staggies last season, helping the Dingwall avoid relegation. He previously spent a season at Hibs between 2017 and 2018, playing alongside new Hibs head coach David Gray and scoring a winner in an Edinburgh derby against Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since played for Dundee United, Dundee, Queen’s Park, Arbroath, Bidvest Wits and then County, where he was one of their star men and was managed by Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay.

Simon Murray scored 23 goals for Ros County last season. | SNS Group

Hibs are eager to bolster their forward line and The Scotsman understands that Murray is on their shortlist as a potential signing. He has one more year on his contract at the Global Energy Stadium and Hibs would need to a pay a fee to Don Cowie’s side to prise him away.

Hibs have already been active this week after signing goalkeeper Josef Bursik plus defenders Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta - and now Gray and Mackay are setting their sights on attacking players.

Dylan Vente led the line during the first half of Saturday’s 5-0 win over Edinburgh City but he is the only recognised No 9 at the club.