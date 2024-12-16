The SPFL issued the statement after Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers was delayed.

The SPFL have issued a further warning to both Celtic and Rangers after their fans’ pre-match pyrotechnic display at the Premier Sports Cup final, saying it was ‘completely unacceptable’ and will be included in their ongoing case against the Old Firm duo.

The Glasgow giants played out a pulsating 3-3 draw which ended in Celtic winning the clash 5-4 on penalties, though the start to the game was delayed due to multiple incidents prior to kick-off. Both clubs have now been advised it will be added to an ongoing investigation after both clubs breaches in the semi-finals wins over Aberdeen and Motherwell respectively, which is set to be heard in January.

The statement read: “Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup Final was an enthralling match, filled with twists and turns. Both teams deserve huge credit for the part they played in one of the most exciting cup finals in recent memory. Celtic and Rangers put on a display of passionate, dramatic and end-to-end football, which showcased all that is best about our game.

“Everyone at the SPFL would like to pass on our congratulations to the players, management and directors of Celtic on their trophy win, and we also send our commiserations to everyone connected with Rangers, who helped make it such a thrilling showpiece event.

“However, the SPFL, Police Scotland and the Scottish FA have been clear that the unauthorised use of pyrotechnics is illegal and unsafe. Therefore, the disruptive displays which took place before and during Sunday’s match were completely unacceptable and again led to a delay to the start of the match.

“The SPFL will liaise with Police Scotland regarding their investigations into this illegal behaviour and these events will also be considered as part of the SPFL’s ongoing disciplinary investigations into both clubs regarding the use of pyrotechnics.

