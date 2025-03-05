Celtic and Rangers hit with Hampden ticket cut as SPFL hammer down on pyro displays

Motherwell also sanctioned over supporter conduct

Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell have all been sanctioned by the Scottish Professional Football League after being found to have breached rules following use of pyrotechnics by their supporters in last year’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and final.

The three clubs were the subject of proceedings undertaken by an independent disciplinary commission following “large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnics displays” at the Celtic v Aberdeen and Rangers v Motherwell semi-finals in November, and the final between Celtic and Rangers in December.

Celtic and Rangers have been hit with “an immediate reduction of 500 tickets for the next Premier Sports Cup match to be played at Hampden Park” as a result of their rule breach at the final.

As a result of their supporters’ semi-final indiscretions, the Glasgow pair and Motherwell were all given “a suspended sanction of a reduction of 800 tickets for a future Premier Sports Cup match to be played at Hampden Park in the event of another breach of SPFL rule H34 through pyrotechnic use by supporters of the club in any SPFL competition before 30 March 2027”.

Celtic fans set off pyro during the 2024 Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A statement issued by the SPFL on Wednesday evening read: “All three clubs have been found to have breached SPFL rule H34 in failing to ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, that their supporters did not engage in ‘unacceptable conduct’ at those matches.

“The clubs were also found to have failed to identify or take proportionate disciplinary measures against the supporters responsible for the pyrotechnic displays.

“The displays led to a 14-minute delay to Celtic v Aberdeen, a five-minute delay to Motherwell v Rangers, a three-minute delay to the Premier Sports Cup final, a health and safety risk to fellow supporters, players and those working at matches, as well as a significant inconvenience to thousands of supporters at the matches and fans watching worldwide.”

Rangers said in a club statement: “The club has been consistently clear that the use of pyrotechnics at our matches in any competition is unacceptable and could lead to sanctions.

“This has now come to pass with 500 of our supporters to be locked out of a Premier Sports Cup tie at Hampden the next time the club reaches the latter stages of that competition.

“A repeat use at any future SPFL (Premiership or League Cup) game will lead to even more supporters – the vast majority of whom will not have used pyrotechnics – being unable to attend a future semi-final or final tie in the Premier Sports Cup at the National Stadium.

“Rangers again reiterates that pyrotechnic use is illegal, and will now deprive Rangers supporters the opportunity to back their team in a key match.”

Celtic also issued a response which read: “Clearly, it is hugely disappointing that our wider support will be negatively affected at future SPFL League Cup matches at Hampden following the actions of a small minority.

“It is well known that we also currently face a UEFA suspended sentence as a result of the previous use of pyrotechnics, most recently at the match against Borussia Dortmund, by a small minority of supporters – something which could potentially have a negative and damaging impact on the team and Celtic supporters wishing to attend an away match in UEFA competition to support the team.

“The Club has been very clear that the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics at matches is illegal, and presents risks to supporter safety and to the Club under the applicable regulations.