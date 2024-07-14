Harry Kane celebrates one of his goals at Euro 2024. Cr: Martin Rickett | AFP via Getty Images

England will face Spain the final of Euro 2024 this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

The climax to the highly anticipated European Championships is approaching as England take on Spain for the right to be crowed champions of Europe in Germany this weekend.

Beginning on June 14, the Euros have been another enjoyable feast of football that has seen a number of previously unfancied nations progress from the groups. Turkey were the surprise package, Switzerland impressed in knocking out holders Italy.

However, the final will be decided by two powerhouse nations after England’s Ollie Watkins and Spain’s Dani Olmo became their nations heroes with vital winners for their respective nations in the semi finals earlier this week.

But who will be the eventual winners? It is a wide open tournament that looks like it could still be won by any number of nations.

Looking forward to tuning into the final of Euro 2024? Here is everything you need to know.

Where is Euros final being played?

The European Championship final will take place in the capital city of Germany, Berlin. The game is scheduled to be played at Olympiastadion Berlin, home of Hertha Berlin. A sold out crowd will be expected at the 74,475 capacity stadium.

What time is the Euros final?

The final of the tournament will be played between England and Spain after the European giants overcame the Netherlands and France respectively in the semi finals earlier this week. The European Championship final is scheduled to be played on Sunday 14 July 2024, with kick off scheduled at 8pm UK time.

What channel is the Euro 2024 final going to be on?

There are a number of ways to watch the Euro 2024 final, with the game set to be broadcast across numerous UK channels. The game will screened live via BBC One, ITV1 and STV. You can also stream the game live via BBC iPlayer, STV Player, ITVX and the BBC Sports Website.