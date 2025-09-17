Rangers fans set time and date for Ibrox protest as Russell Martin and one other in firing line

Fans demand change of manager after worst start in 47 years

Rangers fans are planning a protest against embattled head coach Russell Martin ahead of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Hibs on Sunday.

The former Southampton head coach is under fire from a huge cross-section of the Gers support dismayed by the start to the season. Rangers’ 2-0 home defeat by Hearts on Saturday left the Light Blues in 10th position in the William Hill Premiership, having failed to win any of their first five league matches.

Martin, who took over in the summer, was panned by Rangers supporters throughout the game which confirmed their worst start to a league season in 47 years.

Rangers fans hold up a banner which reads 'Martin & Co Must Go' during the recent 0-0 draw with Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

On Monday night, the Union Bears fan group called for Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart to go while revealing protests would take place at Ibrox if changes were not made.

The group has now confirmed via a post on social media platfrom X that a demonstration calling for the removal of both Martin and Stewart will be staged outside the Ibrox main entrance on Saturday at 4.30pm - one hour and 15 minutes before kick-off against Hibs.

It comes after another prominent fan group, The Rangers Supporters Association, claimed inaction around Martin is “damaging” the club.

A statement issued on Tuesday read: “The Rangers Supporters Association maintains our position regarding the head coach.

“The continued lack of visible action from the club is deeply concerning, especially in light of poor performances on the pitch and falling ticket sales. “This inaction is damaging the club rather than helping it.

“We are also aware that our members clubs are being directly affected, with apathy already beginning to set in among supporters.