Raging Rangers fans make their Russell Martin wish as Hearts end 4052-day wait at mutinous Ibrox

Head coach’s position is now untenable for so many as Jambos continue fine start

How much more pain will Russell Martin be allowed to inflict on Rangers supporters? The rotten run of form under this head coach continues at break-neck speed after Hearts came away from Ibrox with a 2-0 win.

Martin was already on dangerous ground with many Rangers fans after starting this Premiership campaign with four draws. His team went one step worse against Hearts as they were too easily defeated by Derek McInnes' side, who in complete contrast have begun this season like a runaway train.

Ibrox rocked to a chorus of "Martin, get to ****". There may be no way back for him. Appointed only at the start of June, four points from Rangers' first five league matches is a dreadful return that should not be tolerated at a club of such stature.

Martin has spoken of unswerving support from Rangers' new owners, but even their patience must now be getting tested. What will have been galling for them, after backing their manager heavily in the transfer market, is that there was no evidence of progress from August. Hearts deserved their win.

It feels churlish to focus on Rangers' travails given the renaissance McInnes is presiding over at Hearts. This was their first win in Govan since 2014 - 4052 days ago - and they ambled into the sunset on Saturday night three points clear of Celtic, who play Kilmarnock on Sunday, at the top of the Premiership.

Hearts were everything Rangers weren't. Solid at the back, tenacious in midfield and with the front pairing of Claudio Braga and Lawrence Shankland ably supported by wingers Harry Milne and Alexandros Kyziridis, they carried a veritable goal threat.

Shankland scores two for Hearts

Shankland bagged a brace, the first a lovely angled left-footed shot on 22 minutes and then the clincher on 82 minutes, when he reacted quickly to convert the rebound after Jack Butland had saved his penalty kick.

Hearts were comfortable for a lot of the match. Ponderous Rangers only threatened for 20 minutes in the second half but were unable to convert a smattering of chances that came their way.

A damning indictment of this Rangers team that it took them until 37 minutes to test out Hearts' debutant goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. The 33-year-old German was preferred to Zander Clark and made a smart save to stop Thelo Aasgaard's speculative effort by turning it on to his own crossbar. It was the biggest piece of work he had to do.

Revitalised by investor Tony Bloom's involvement, Hearts want to challenge the Old Firm this season and this win was further evidence that they are in a far better place than Rangers right now.

In fact, most teams in the Premiership are. In tenth spot, only two sit beneath them. The most titillation that came Rangers fans way was when it emerged that controversial adult performer Bonnie Blue was in attendance. Insert your own jokes here ....

It did not take long for mutinous behaviour in the stands to begin. Hearts were the more purposeful in the opening stages. Martin's ongoing row with annexed midfielder Nicolas Raskin - the darling of the Rangers support - is another subplot to his tale of woe. "Na na na na Nico Raskin" was belted out by the Union Bears just nine minutes in. The Belgian was sat in the stands, six days on from scoring his first goal for Belgium.

Rangers fans rage at Martin

When Braga and Shankland linked up for the opener, the vitriol poured down from the stands towards Martin like molten lava from a volcano. The 39-year-old was now feeling searing heat.

Martin tried to douse some water on the situation by bringing on Derek Cornelius and Oliver Antman at the break. He took off Mikey Moore, the 18-year-old supposed Tottenham wonderkid who looks way out of depth here. The same can be said for another teenager Jayden Meghoma at left-back. There are too many players who look overwhelmed by the spectre of Rangers.

Striker Bojan Miovski was kept in check by Hearts' aggressive and well-organised defence. They creaked ever so slightly as Gassama, switched back to the left wing, flickered into life. Rangers had a goal rightly disallowed on 68 minutes when Schwolow was fouled by Aasgaard.

The goose was cooked eight minutes from time. Milne, who played really well on his unnatural right flank, drove into the penalty box and a lazy leg from Mohamed Diomande fouled him. As the Rangers fans chanted "Martin get to ****" once again, Butland did well to save Shankland's well-struck effort - but the striker was quick enough to fire home the loose ball.