Scots in Serie A: How trio fared on Sunday as Lewis Ferguson answers Bologna SOS

Lewis Ferguson, Che Adams and Liam Henderson all in action

Scottish trio Lewis Ferguson, Che Adams and Liam Henderson were all in action in Serie A on Sunday.

Ferguson, who will be hoping to return to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the first time in a year next month for the Nations League play-off double-header against Greece, was named on the Bologna bench as they hosted Cagliari.

The 25-year-old is having his minutes carefully managed this season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last May which he only returned from in November before suffering a hamstring strain last month which saw him miss four matches.

Lewis Ferguson came off the bench for Bologna to help secure a 2-1 comeback win over Cagliari. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ferguson played his first 90 minutes since returning from his most recent setback when he captained Bologna to a noteable victory over AC Milan in midweek but manager Vincenzo Italiano decided it was best to rest his skipper for the visit of a side struggling in the bottom half of the table.

However, things did not go according to plan for I Rossoblù in the first half as Calgiari took a surprise 1-0 lead through Roberto Piccoli in the 22nd minute.

This prompted the Bologna boss to send an SOS to his bench with Ferguson one of three half-time substitute arrivals - and the move paid off as the hosts scored twice inside the opening 11 minutes of the second half through a Riccardo Orsolini double to secure a 2-1 victory that keeps them in sixth place and firmly in the hunt for European football.

Adams missed the last Scotland camp in November due to an injury but will be expected to lead the line against the Greeks after Lyndon Dykes was ruled out through injury. He was dropped to the bench by Torino for the 2-1 win over AC Milan in the San Siro last weekend but returned to the starting line-up for the match away to bottom club Monza.

The former Southampton striker was unable to add to his eight goal tally for the season so far, but played his part in his 68 minutes on the park as Torino claimed a 2-0 win to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time since August.

Liam Henderson of Empoli reacts during the 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Henderson, who is yet to receive a senior Scotland call-up, edged one game closer to a milestone 100 Serie A appearances when he started his eighth successive match for Empoli away at Genoa.

The former Celtic and Hibs midfielder looked set to celebrate a priceless victory in his 94th top flight appearance that would have lifted Empoli out of the Serie A relegation zone after Alberto Grassi struck a 36th minute opener.

However, Henderson and Empoli had to settle for a point when Johan Vasquez found an 81st minute leveller for Genoa. The result leaves Empoli third bottom of Serie A, one place and one point adrift of safety.

Elsewhere in Serie A this weekend, Billy Gilmour started alongside Scott McTominay for the first time since December as second-placed Napoli fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Inter Milan in a top of the table clash that keeps the gap at one point.