Scottish transfers: What to expect from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen on deadline day
The deadline is at midnight and after that, teams will only be able to sign free agents. We talk you through what to expect from Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle, Easter Road and Pittodrie following a busy night of European football:
Celtic
We are expecting lots of activity at Celtic Park, both in terms of ins and outs. Defender Nat Phillips and winger Luis Palma arrived earlier this week and Celtic are expected to conclude the loan signing of Benfica’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Paulo Bernardo. They have also been linked with left-back Ryan Bertrand, although the English left-back is a free agent following his release from Leicester City. In terms of outgoings, the club has reportedly turned down a £10million bid for midfielder Matt O’Riley. Winger Sead Haksabanovic could depart, with PAOK interested, while out-of-favour duo Ismaila Soro and Albian Ajeti are set to leave too.
Rangers
The Ibrox club concluded the sale of Glen Kamara to Leeds United on Thursday night for a reported £5m fee. Manager Michael Beale has brought in a slew of new players over the summer, but one area of the team he still wishes to reinforce is defence. Leicester centre-half Harry Souttar – whose brother John is already a player at Ibrox – continues to be linked with a loan move and it would be no surprise to see Rangers active towards the end of the day.
Hearts
The Tynecastle club exited the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Greece against PAOK and are not expected to do lots of business on deadline day. Their main priority will be holding on to key striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been attracting interest from Southampton and clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, with the Saints in pole position to sign another Scot in Ross Stewart from Sunderland, that interest may cool.
Hibs
The managerless Hibees lost 3-0 to Aston Villa on Thursday, ending their European involvement. Their focus is on finding a replacement for the sacked Lee Johnson, but director of football Brian McDermott could add to the squad before the day is out. Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe has been linked with a move, while the team is in need of defensive recruits, having conceded 23 goals already this season.
Aberdeen
Manager Barry Robson has been very active in this window, with 11 new faces through the door. Chairman Dave Cormack intimated this week that there would be at least one more player coming in, with a midfielder most likely. Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick has been linked, but he has options in England. Striker Bojan Miovski, who scored in Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League defeat by Hacken, has plenty of admirers and the Dons will look to fend off any bids for him should they materialise.