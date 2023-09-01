Scottish transfers: What to expect from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen on deadline day

The final day of the transfer window is upon us as Scottish clubs look to make last-minute deals to strengthen their squad for the season.

Sead Haksabanovic could be a departure from Celtic.

The deadline is at midnight and after that, teams will only be able to sign free agents. We talk you through what to expect from Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle, Easter Road and Pittodrie following a busy night of European football:

Celtic

We are expecting lots of activity at Celtic Park, both in terms of ins and outs. Defender Nat Phillips and winger Luis Palma arrived earlier this week and Celtic are expected to conclude the loan signing of Benfica’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Paulo Bernardo. They have also been linked with left-back Ryan Bertrand, although the English left-back is a free agent following his release from Leicester City. In terms of outgoings, the club has reportedly turned down a £10million bid for midfielder Matt O’Riley. Winger Sead Haksabanovic could depart, with PAOK interested, while out-of-favour duo Ismaila Soro and Albian Ajeti are set to leave too.

Rangers

The Ibrox club concluded the sale of Glen Kamara to Leeds United on Thursday night for a reported £5m fee. Manager Michael Beale has brought in a slew of new players over the summer, but one area of the team he still wishes to reinforce is defence. Leicester centre-half Harry Souttar – whose brother John is already a player at Ibrox – continues to be linked with a loan move and it would be no surprise to see Rangers active towards the end of the day.

Hearts

The Tynecastle club exited the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Greece against PAOK and are not expected to do lots of business on deadline day. Their main priority will be holding on to key striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been attracting interest from Southampton and clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, with the Saints in pole position to sign another Scot in Ross Stewart from Sunderland, that interest may cool.

Hibs

The managerless Hibees lost 3-0 to Aston Villa on Thursday, ending their European involvement. Their focus is on finding a replacement for the sacked Lee Johnson, but director of football Brian McDermott could add to the squad before the day is out. Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe has been linked with a move, while the team is in need of defensive recruits, having conceded 23 goals already this season.

Aberdeen