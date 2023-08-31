Celtic transfers: Left-back linked, bids for midfielder 'rejected', new defender checks in

It is set to be a busy end to the transfer window at Celtic Park, with more business expected from the Scottish Premiership champions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers strengthened his defensive options on Thursday with the arrival of 26-year-old Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan until January. With Celtic shorn of options in that area of the team due to Maik Nawrocki, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh all being injured, the former Stuttgart and Bournemouth player could make his debut against Rangers on Sunday. Celtic, however, may not be finished with the replenishment of their defensive options, with ex-Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester left-back Ryan Bertrand linked with the club. The England internationalist is a free agent after leaving the Foxes last month.

Celtic are also working on a deal to sign Benfica attacking midfielder Paulo Bernardo on loan for the season. The 21-year-old is not in the first-team picture at the Lisbon club and they are willing to let him leave this term. There is also hope from Celtic that they can agree a new contract with forward Liel Abada.

