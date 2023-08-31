Rangers sell Glen Kamara to Leeds - fee, length of contract, what club said on departure

The 27-year-old Finland internationalist, who joined Rangers for just £50k from Dundee in 2019, was part of the team that won the 2020/21 Premiership title at Ibrox as well as the 2022 Scottish Cup. The ex-Arsenal youth has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road, with the Skybet Championship club saying the fee is undisclosed. However, reports claim that Rangers recouped close to £5million for him.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers can today confirm the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds United for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder, who joined the club from Dundee in January 2019, made over 190 appearances across five seasons at Ibrox. Lifting the league title in 2020/21, and the Scottish Cup the following year, Kamara was a big part of those successes in Light Blue, featuring 51 times in the league winning season. A memorable goal in the 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Europa League in 2021/22 saw the Finland international help Rangers to their first European final since 2008. All at Rangers thank Glen for his time at the club and wish him well for his future career."