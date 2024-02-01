Scottish transfer deadline day: How it all unfolded for Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and the rest of SPFL clubs
It was a busy transfer deadline day across Scottish football – here’s how it all played out:
Welcome to The Scotsman's live coverage of transfer deadline day on Thursday, February 1, 2023. We will keep you up to date with all the big transfer news as it happens throughout the day.
Van Veen wanted
Motherwell have not ruled out a last-minute return for Kevin van Veen during this transfer window, according to assistant manager Stephen Frail.
Groningen are open to offers for the out-of-favour striker and a loan could be their only option as the transfer deadline approaches.
When asked if a return was out of the water, Frail said: “I’m not sure anything’s out the water. That could be one of those last-minute things.
“We all know what a fantastic end of the season Kev had, he was absolutely terrific, but I think a big part of that was his team-mates, the way they serviced him, but also the way the manager managed him.
“They have a really good relationship and wherever Kev goes I’m sure he will be an asset to whatever club he joins.”
Devine to leave Rangers?
Adam Devine could depart Rangers on transfer deadline day, according to a report. Motherwell and Kilmarnock are both said to be interested in taking the right-back on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for Rangers this season which came in the League Cup win over Morton in August. He impressed during a brief run of Premiership games last season while covering for injuries and, according to the Rangers Review, will be allowed to leave to gain some additional first-team experience.
Lowland League to EPL
Albion Rovers forward Joe Bevan has made the leap from the Lowland League to the English Premier League after joining Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old, who was previously with East of Scotland First Division side Camelon Juniors, made over 40 appearances for Rovers, scoring 15 times
Albion Rovers interim chairman, Bobby Cameron, said: “Joe is a fantastic young man and everyone at Albion Rovers would like to wish him luck for his move to Burnley.
“Whilst we will be sad to see him go, other players will see how Albion Rovers is a club where the culture and environment support development, and that will help us to recruit others who have great potential in the future under the leadership of Sandy Clark and George Paterson.
“The deal we have agreed with Burnley is right for us as a football club. We also didn’t want to stand in Joe’s way as this move is a wonderful opportunity for him. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Joe and we’re sure we will see him shine.”
DEAL DONE: Dundee sign goalkeeper
Dundee have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jon McCracken from Norwich City. The 22-year-old initially joined the Dark Blues at the start of July and played in their opening match of the Premiership season against Motherwell, but was recalled by Norwich the following week due to a change in their goalkeeper department. McCracken subsequently went to Accrington Stanley on an emergency loan and played 13 times. However, Dundee were keen to bring him back to Dens Park and he has now rejoined the club until the end of the season. Manager Tony Dochery said: "I'm delighted to have Jon back at the club, he made a big impression on everybody at the start of teh season. He is a really competent goalkeeper."
Idah touches down
Norwich City striker Adam Idah has landed in Glasgow ahead of finalising his move to Celtic. The Republic of Ireland international will be confirmed as Brendan Rodgers' third January signing today.
Aberdeen thwarted
Aberdeen are said to have had a bid rejected in an effort to re-sign Mattie Pollock on loan from Watford, a day after Barry Robson was sacked as manager. The central defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie and became a firm fan favourite. The Dons wanted to bring the 22-year-old back for a second spell, but Watford have reportedly turned them down with Pollock having started each of the Hornets' last two matches.
DONE DEAL! Villa secure £16m signing
It has been a quiet transfer deadline morning in the English Premier League but one deal has gone through. Aston Villa have completed their move for Middlesbrough striker Morgan Rogers after a concerted January pursuit. The 21-year-old, who only arrived at Boro from Manchester City in July last year, has joined the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee, which it is understood could eventually amount to the region of £16million, and the duration of his initial contract has not been revealed. A statement on Villa’s official website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old exciting young talent has joined Villa for an undisclosed fee.”
DEAL DONE: Livingston sign midfielder
Livingston have completed the signing of midfielder David Carson from Inverness on an 18-month deal. The 28-year-old made over 160 appearances for the Highlanders and David Martindale hopes the former Blackburn Rovers man can bolster his side's bid to avoid the drop. The Livingston manager said: "I am delighted to secure David's signature and bring him into the club. He can play in a number of positions but, for me, is best in a defensive midfield role. He has bags of endeavour and desire to work hard for the team and I'm sure this will see him quickly become a fans favourite."
Celtic update - possible ins and outs
Celtic will soon confirm the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday. The Republic of Ireland international has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season. Celtic are also trying to secure a left-back before the window shuts, but will not be pursuing a deal for PSG's Layvin Kurzawa despite the player's agent making contact. Several players could be on their way out of Celtic Park with David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston expected to join Cardiff and West Brom respectively, and James Forrest has also been linked with an exit. Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce could be scuppered amid reports of further injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.
