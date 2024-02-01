Scottish transfer deadline day: How it all unfolded for Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and the rest of SPFL clubs

Celtic will soon confirm the loan signing of Norwich striker Adam Idah after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday. The Republic of Ireland international has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Canaries academy, with seven of them coming this season. Celtic are also trying to secure a left-back before the window shuts, but will not be pursuing a deal for PSG's Layvin Kurzawa despite the player's agent making contact. Several players could be on their way out of Celtic Park with David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston expected to join Cardiff and West Brom respectively, and James Forrest has also been linked with an exit. Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce could be scuppered amid reports of further injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.