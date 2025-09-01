Celtic transfer news: Kasper Dolberg, exits, many plates spinning - what to expect on deadline day

Celtic transfer news latest ahead of window closing on Monday night

Celtic will go into the final day of the transfer window looking to make major additions to their forward line.

The Scottish champions have shown in their past two matches the need to strengthen at the top end of the pitch following goalless draws with Kairat Almaty and then with Rangers on Sunday.

It has been a frustrating window for manager Brendan Rodgers, who has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring in players earlier in the summer, only for that not to come to fruition. Celtic’s inability to score against Kairat over two legs cost them their place in the Champions League and condemned them to Europa League football.

While claiming that everyone at Celtic Park is “connected” and wanting what is best for the club, Rodgers clearly feels that new signings should have come in sooner. Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn, who have been sold in this calendar year, have not been adequately replaced, while Jota has been out since April through injury.

Celtic spent close to £5million on Antwerp’s Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha on Thursday - after the Kairat defeat - and also added full-back Marcelo Saracchi on loan from Boca Juniors on Friday. Before that, defender Kieran Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan have come in on frees, first-team midfielder Benjamin Nygren was bought from FC Nordsjaelland, while two Japanese players - Hayato Inamura and Shin Yamada - also arrived.

Celtic are working on further additions out wide and a No 9. They have had two bids rejected for Hammarby’s Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti, while talks continue with Anderlecht for their striker Kasper Dolberg.

Idah set to leave Celtic

Both players were in action on Sunday. Dolberg came on as a sub during the 2-0 defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise, while Tounekti scored in a 4-0 win over Oster.

The need for a new No 9 has been heightened by the news that Adam Idah is set to be sold to Swansea for £7m. The Irish striker has agreed terms with the English Championship club, but Rodgers isn’t keen on a sale until a replacement is in the bag.

Another Championship side in Birmingham City are keen on winger Yang Hyun-jun and his exit could be sanctioned for a mooted fee of £3m.