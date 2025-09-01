Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers confirm arrival of £8m hitman, more details emerge on £5.2m Celtic deal
Key Events
- Rangers told 'no interest' in Ekwah deal as £8m hitman arrives
- Celtic confirm departure of Idah and launch double bid
- Hearts confirm departure
Adam Idah on Celtic exit...
Adam Idah has broken his Celtic exit silence with major 'end goal' revelation.
Rangers confirm £8m arrival
Rangers have confirmed the deadline day arrival of Youssef Chermiti, with the Portuguese striker joining the club from Everton on a long-term deal.
Big loss for St Johnstone...
Rangers interest in Ekwah...
The Gers were said to be interested in a move for St Etienne midfielder Pierre Ekwah, but it looks increasingly unlikely that they’ll be any movement on that one.
According to Le Progrès, the French club ‘doesn't want to hear about a departure for the midfielder just hours before the end of the transfer window’ - even if it’s a big offer. Guess that’s that then.
No Guehi! Marc stays!
Ornstein has spoken.
Sunderland confirm another signing...
Sunderland have confirmed the arrival of Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida on loan, as the club’s impressive recruitment continues. The defender arrives from RB Leipzig.
Hearts confirm exit of striker
Hearts have announced Musa Drammeh has left the club in order to sign for Portuguese side USC Torreense.
The 23-year-old joins the Liga Portugal 2 outfit on a permanently deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
More details released on Celtic's Tounekti deal
Celtic look set to seal a deal for Sebastian Tounekti, worth around £5.2million.
According to Swedish outlet Expressen, the 21-year-old will sign a four-year deal in Glasgow's east end.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen have agreed a £300,000 deal to sign Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet.
As per a report from Sky Sports, the Scotland international will return to the Dons after a successful stint on loan last season. Nisbet has agreed terms on a three-year contract.
Celtic may have a striker...
Celtic have made a loan approach for Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana.
The club want to add a further two forwards before the window shuts, with Adam Idah now confirmed to have joined Swansea City, but are slowly running out of time.
Celtic confirm Idah departure - as fee revealed
Celtic have confirmed the departure of Adam Idah to Swansea City for a six-figure fee.
The Republic of Ireland international has agreed a long-term contract with the EFL Championship club.
Ex-Rangers 'keeper joins new club
