Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Club 'awaiting' news on £6m Celtic deal, Rangers and Aberdeen outgoings latest
- Cyriel Dessers lifts lid on Rangers exit amid ' very good team' admission
- Jamie Vardy deal close
- Kasper Dolberg and the many spinning plates - what to expect at Celtic on deadline day
Aberdeen exit confirmed
Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of Scottish Cup hero Shayden Morris to Luton Town for an undisclosed fee, reported to worth around £600,000.
"It's a proud moment for me and my family,” said the London-born winger.
Club 'awaiting confirmation' from Celtic on sale
Swansea City ‘awaiting confirmation' from Celtic to complete the signing of Adam Idah, as per Swans reporter Gareth Vincent.
Deal reported to be worth an initial £6million.
Ex-Celtic man targeted by big-spending EFL club
Birmingham City are plotting a deadline day swoop for former Celtic favourite Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland, in addition to a permanent deal for Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun.
According to journalist Neil Moxley, the Midlands club want to sign both players before tonight’s deadline.
AC Milan bid for England defender...
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is a target for AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.
However, head coach Arne Slot is unlikely to sanction a deal unless they can get another defender in.
Dessers speak amid imminent exit
Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has opened up on his leaving Ibrox, with his move to Panathinaikos verging on completion.
“We played with Rangers against Panathinaikos and I saw the atmosphere with my own eyes,” said Dessers upon his arrival in Athens.
“Panathinaikos are a very good team. Of course, Rangers went through in the end, but I was impressed with them. I also saw the history and it is a great club.
“In the games against Panathinaikos, I noticed that they created a lot of chances and they get the ball into the box a lot.”
Yesterday, head coach Russell Martin admitted Dessers had played his final game for the club.
Ex-Celtic flop 'told to leave' club
Former Celtic defender Shane Duffy is on the lookout for a new club on deadline day after being told he can leave Norwich City.
According to the Daily Record, Watford are targeting the experienced centre-back, with clubs in Turkey also linked.
Newcastle United 'confident' of £55m deal
Newcastle United are growing ‘increasingly confident’ of sealing a deal for Brentford Yoane Wissa after agreeing a deal of £55million for the striker.
The two clubs are said to be locked in talks over the transfer, and the player will now travel to Tynecastle for a medical, as per Pete Graves at Sky Sports.
Jamie Vardy deal close
He’s been linked to Celtic and Rangers all throughout the summer, but Jamie Vardy will be joining neither Glasgow club after seeing a move to the Italian Serie A.
The 38-year-old has reportedly turned down a move to Feyenoord in order to join Cremonese. Vardy was spotted donning a club scarf as he was welcomed at the airport by the club’s fans.
The deal is set to be confirmed later today.
Aston Villa 'on the verge' of Sancho deal
Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Manchester United winger Jaden Sancho, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.
Man Utd target TWO goalkeepers...
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to bring TWO goalkeepers to Old Trafford on deadline day.
According to reports, the Red Devils’ boss is working on deals for both Senne Lammens and, perhaps most importantly, Emi Martínez.
The World Cup winning Aston Villa stopper was left out of the squad for their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday and is believed to ready to leave the Midlands.
West Ham departure close
Nayef Aguerd has arrived at Marseille in order to complete his move from West Ham United.
The Moroccan is expected to fetch a fee of around £20million.
'Here we go! - Romano confirms Sunderland deal
Lutsharel Geertruida is a Sunderland player, with the Black Cats agreeing a loan move with RB Leipzig. What a summer it has been for the Wearsiders!
Celtic yet to green light Yang move
Birmingham City are still waiting for Celtic to approve a move for South Korean winger Hyun-jun Yang, according to Sky Sports.
It is understood that the two clubs were locked in discussions over a deal at the weekend, with an initial fee up believed to worth around £3million for Yang, though add-ons ‘still to be ironed out.’
Are Rangers set to sign two new strikers?
Will Rangers add two new forwards before the 11pm deadline?
Russell Martin has already confirmed his interest in Yousef Chermiti from Everton, and now Afrik-Foot claim Rangers are in ‘very advanced discussions’ with Stade de Reims for the transfer of Ivorian striker Oumar Diakité, who is rated at around £6million.
Interesting...
£26m ex-Celtic star on the verge of transfer...
A little over a year after his record £26million move to Brighton, ex-Celtic hero Matt O’Riley is set to embark on a new adventure.
According to reports, O’Riley is set to sign for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille in a shock loan move, after being left out of the Seagulls starting XI for their win over Manchester City on Sunday.
It is understood that the Ligue 1 giants do not have an option to buy at the end of the loan.
Man City get a 'here we go!'
This is a big one!
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Gianluigi Donnarumma is on his way to Manchester City for a medical, with a long-term deal anticipated.
Two incoming at Sunderland...
Moving back across the border to newly promoted Sunderland...
Big news coming from the Stadium of Light, with two more coming in the door according to several reports.
The Black Cats are closing in on deals for RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.
Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head...
Well, this is an interesting one at 8:30am.
According to Sky Sports, Celtic are ready to rival Rangers, Lyon and Leicester City in the race to land £10million-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.
