Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic land long-awaited signing, Hibs deal dead, Rangers reject offer
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind day full of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.
Key Events
- Celtic chase Iheanacho deal as Idah departs
- Rangers complete double deal
- The latest moves from Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs
Vardy finds new club
He was linked with both Celtic and Rangers this summer, but Jamie Vardy has completed a move to Italian Serie A side Cremonese on a free transfer. Vardy left Leicester at the end of last season after making 500 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 200 goals and steering them to their historic Premier League title in 2016.
The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Serie A new boys, who have won their first two matches of the current campaign. Vardy’s contract with the Italian side will run until the end of June 2026 with the option to extend subject to certain conditions being met.
Hibs deal dead
Bad news Hibees - the proposed move to bring Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes to Easter Road on loan from Birmingham City is OFF after the clubs failed to reach agreement. This despite the player himself being desperate to move to Leith. But there may still be a silver lining... one more deal is being worked on late into the night with Hibs trying to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser. Watch this space...
Celtic make long-awaited signing
It’s taken them until 17 minutes after the window officially shut, but Celtic have finally confirmed their first signing of transfer deadline day. Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti has joined from Hammerby on a five-year deal with the Hoops paying a reported £5million fee - double their original offer. Will this be enough to appease the supporters... unlikely. But it’s a much-needed reinforcement in the final third nonetheless.
Saints sign Nlundulu
St Mirren have bolstered their frontline with the transfer deadline-busting signing of Dan Nlundulu (great name) on a one-year deal from Bolton Wanderers. The forward spent last season on loan at Cambridge Town and banged in five goals in 30 appearances. Saints boss Stephen Robinson says he has “high hopes” for the 26-year-old.
Nisbet returns to Pittodrie
Bang on 11pm and Aberdeen announce the return of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall, only this time it’s on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Dons paying an undisclosed fee, reportedly around £300,000.
It's a goodnight from me, and thank you.
Well, that’s it for another transfer deadline day...we think. I’m off to bed, so will leave you in the capable hands of Matthew Elder on the off chance anything extra comes in the final hour of the day.
Thanks for tuning in to The Scotsman’s live blog, reading my KFC-infused rants and my ramblings about caffeine. You’ve been excellent hosts and I hope to see you again soon. See you in the morning.
Aberdeen want one more...
Aberdeen are hoping to conclude a deal for Bologna's Jesper Karlsson.
The Swedish attacking midfielder could be a late arrival at Pittodrie.
Major update on
With the late nights links to Celtic, the latest news on Kelechi Iheanacho could prove significant.
Celtic 'make bid' for striker as clock ticks
Celtic have reportedly launched a late bid to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, after deals for Kasper Dolberg and David Fofana fell through.
According to Sky Sports, the Hoops have now approached Sevilla in an attempt to land Iheancho. Can they get it done before the deadline?
Nicolas Jackson gets his move
Its been on, then off, then back on again - but Nicolas Jackson has finally completed his move to Bayern Munich.
Falkirk announce late loan deal
Falkirk have signed Filip Lissah on loan from Swansea City, the club have confirmed.
Rangers reject Barron bid
Rangers have rejected a late bid from Bologna for Scotland international Connor Barron.
The Italian club are reported to be long-term admirers of the midfielder, but have failed in an effort to bring him to Italy.
Another one to exit at Celtic
Celtic launch shock late move...
Celtic are eyeing up a late move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
According to the Scottish Sun, the forward is emerging as a target with a little over an hour of the window left.
Well, well, well...
This one came outta nowhere! Liverpool break the British transfer record.
Rangers confirmed second deadline day arrival
Rangers have announced the loan signing of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from Marseille on a season-long loan deal.
All the info on the move is available here.
Cyriel Dessers speaks on his Rangers exit
Those pesky Instagram posts have done the trick...
