Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic get transfer breakthrough as departure of 29-goal hitman confirmed

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 07:33 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 18:39 BST
All the latest Scottish transfer headlines and rumours as the clock ticks towards 11pm on deadline day.

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind day full of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest Scottish transfer news on deadline day

Key Events

  • Celtic confirmed departure of Idah
  • Rangers closing in on £8.5m frontman
  • Aberdeen bid for 11-cap Scotland star
18:42 BST

Scott McTominay has a new teammate...

Fair play, Rasmus. Who wouldn’t want to play alongside Ballon d’Or nominate Scottish king Scott McTominay?

You only live once. Gotta take those opportunities.

18:36 BSTUpdated 18:41 BST

Celtic confirm Idah departure - as fee revealed

Celtic have confirmed the departure of Adam Idah to Swansea City for a six-figure fee.

The Republic of Ireland international has agreed a long-term contract with the EFL Championship club.

Read more here.

18:31 BST

Ex-Rangers 'keeper joins new club

18:29 BST

KFC order

But what about the KFC order, you ask? I actually changed my mind and went to the Donner Shack in Silverburn. Those chicken tenders were to die for.

I am open to sponsorship deals...

18:26 BSTUpdated 18:27 BST

Aberdeen close in on Nisbet

Aberdeen are close to confirming the return of Kevin Nisbet on a permanent deal, after his successful loan stint at Pittodrie last season.

According to the Daily Record, the 11-cap Scotland international’s move to the Dons is a ‘done deal’ after the club agreed six-figure transfer fee with Millwall.

18:23 BST

Second Celtic deal falls through

Burnley winger Manuel Benson move to Celtic has fallen through, according to Sky Sports.

The Hoops were believed to have struck up a loan deal, with the winger ready to travel to Glasgow. However, the champions have pulled the pull after Birmingham City’s £3m deal for Hyunjun Yang collapsed.

The Midlands side are now set to sign former Celtic star Patrick Roberts from Sunderland on loan instead.

18:21 BST

Celtic get transfer breakthrough

Celtic have reached a full agreement with Hammarby for Sebastian Tounekti, according to several reports.

The player is now set for a medical with the club ahead of a deadline day switch.

17:01 BST

Time for a break...

With Celtic reaching panic stations, Rangers remodelling their forward-line, and the English Premier League going a bit money-mad, I need a break. Like. Really need a break.

I’m off for a walk, and maybe more coffee (it’s becoming a theme) and I might even nip into KFC to treat myself.

What’s your recommended order? I believe there’s a Fillet Tower Burger with my name on. Catch you soon!

16:49 BST

Celtic hit with double transfer blow

Celtic are set to be handed a double blow in the transfer market.

According to reports, with their hopes of signing Anderlecht forward Kasper Dolberg looking set to end in failure, the Danish international is said to have rejected an offer from Celtic in order to move to Ajax.

It also appears that a £5.2million bid for Sebastian Tounekti has been rebuffed by Hammarby, with the club’s sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg confirming that the club has no desire to cash in on their star man.

There’s still time for things to change, but it isn’t looking good for Brendan Rodgers and the champions with just six hours left of the window.

16:13 BST

Ex-Celtic target moves to EPL outfit

Former Celtic defensive target Veljko Milosavljević has signed for English Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a long-term deal, the club have confirmed.

The Hoops were reported to have had an initial bid for the 18-year-old Red Star Belgrade star rejected as recently as May, which was believed to be around £6million.

16:01 BSTUpdated 16:07 BST

Aberdeen bid for 11-cap Scotland star

Aberdeen are in talks to re-sign Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet, according to Sky Sports.

While the clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a deal, Jimmy Thelin is keen on reuniting with the striker, who scored 11 goals for the Dons on loan last season.

15:59 BST

Celtic 'rejected' by £8m-rated ace

Ajax and Anderlecht are ‘expecting’ a deal to be struck that sees Kasper Dolberg move back to his former club before the deadline

Celtic had identified the Danish international as a key striking target, who is valued at around £8million, but a report from journalist Lucas Weening claims personal terms will be no problem, and that the striker has rejected a move to Celtic.

15:50 BST

Chermiti arriving in Glasgow.

15:48 BST

Leeds make late offer for Welsh international

Leeds United are in negotiations for Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson, with the two clubs aiming to complete a deal before the deadline.

https://x.com/JoeDonnohue/status/1962524898334478611

15:41 BST

One in the door at Livingston

Livingston have confirmed the loan arrival of talented West Ham United youngster Junior Robinson.

15:39 BST

Harvey Elliott 'agrees' Aston Villa deal - obligation to buy included

15:24 BSTUpdated 15:24 BST

Marc Guehi to Liverpool is ON

Sad news for Crystal Palace fans, with Marc Guehi seemingly on his way to Liverpool, as per BBC Sport.

Side note, the caffeine buzz I had earlier is definitely wearing off.

15:04 BSTUpdated 15:20 BST

Rangers 'interested' in ex-Sunderland man

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is lining up a late move for ex-Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to L'Équipe.

The French outlet claims the Gers are rivalling Levante for the midfielder, who scored twice during a 5-0 win for the Black Cats over Martin’s Southampton side in August 2023.

Out of nowhere this one.

placeholder image
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
