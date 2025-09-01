Celtic are set to be handed a double blow in the transfer market.

According to reports, with their hopes of signing Anderlecht forward Kasper Dolberg looking set to end in failure, the Danish international is said to have rejected an offer from Celtic in order to move to Ajax.

It also appears that a £5.2million bid for Sebastian Tounekti has been rebuffed by Hammarby, with the club’s sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg confirming that the club has no desire to cash in on their star man.