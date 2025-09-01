Live

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic consider shock striker bid, Rangers reject late offer for midfielder

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 07:33 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 22:08 BST
All the latest Scottish transfer headlines and rumours as the clock ticks towards 11pm on deadline day.

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind day full of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.

22:10 BST

Falkirk announce late loan deal

Falkirk have signed Filip Lissah on loan from Swansea City, the club have confirmed.

22:07 BST

Rangers reject Barron bid

Rangers have rejected a late bid from Bologna for Scotland international Connor Barron.

The Italian club are reported to be long-term admirers of the midfielder, but have failed in an effort to bring him to Italy.

22:03 BST

Another one to exit at Celtic

21:49 BST

Celtic launch shock late move...

Celtic are eyeing up a late move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

According to the Scottish Sun, the forward is emerging as a target with a little over an hour of the window left.

21:34 BST

Well, well, well...

This one came outta nowhere! Liverpool break the British transfer record.

21:33 BST

Rangers confirmed second deadline day arrival

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from Marseille on a season-long loan deal.

All the info on the move is available here.

21:23 BST

Cyriel Dessers speaks on his Rangers exit

21:21 BST

Those pesky Instagram posts have done the trick...

21:13 BST

Right, so what are we waiting for...

Celtic need a striker, desperately. Rangers are still hoping to add another defender, and Aberdeen are closing in on Kevin Nisbet.

But under two hours left to go....

21:10 BST

Another Celtic departure is confirmed

But he’s staying in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell.

21:03 BST

Ex-Celtic man makes loan switch

Ex-Celtic favourite Patrick Roberts has signed for Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

20:54 BST

Another striker rejects Celtic...

Bad news for Celtic, with David Datro Fofana set to reject them in favour of a loan move to Charlton Athletic.

20:51 BST

Dessers departs Ibrox in seven figure switch

Rangers have confirmed the departure of 52-goal hitman as Ibrox club issue statement.

Read more here.

20:28 BST

Adam Idah on Celtic exit...

Adam Idah has broken his Celtic exit silence with major 'end goal' revelation.

Read more here.

20:21 BST

Rangers confirm £8m arrival

Rangers have confirmed the deadline day arrival of Youssef Chermiti, with the Portuguese striker joining the club from Everton on a long-term deal.

Read more on the deal here.

20:10 BST

Big loss for St Johnstone...

20:07 BSTUpdated 20:08 BST

Sky Sports observation

20:03 BST

Rangers interest in Ekwah...

The Gers were said to be interested in a move for St Etienne midfielder Pierre Ekwah, but it looks increasingly unlikely that they’ll be any movement on that one.

According to Le Progrès, the French club ‘doesn't want to hear about a departure for the midfielder just hours before the end of the transfer window’ - even if it’s a big offer. Guess that’s that then.

