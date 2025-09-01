Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic consider shock striker bid, Rangers reject late offer for midfielder
Key Events
- Celtic chase late striker deal
- Cyriel Desser speaks on Rangers departure
- Kevin Nisbet edging closer to Aberdeen return
Falkirk announce late loan deal
Falkirk have signed Filip Lissah on loan from Swansea City, the club have confirmed.
Rangers reject Barron bid
Rangers have rejected a late bid from Bologna for Scotland international Connor Barron.
The Italian club are reported to be long-term admirers of the midfielder, but have failed in an effort to bring him to Italy.
Another one to exit at Celtic
Celtic launch shock late move...
Celtic are eyeing up a late move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
According to the Scottish Sun, the forward is emerging as a target with a little over an hour of the window left.
Well, well, well...
This one came outta nowhere! Liverpool break the British transfer record.
Rangers confirmed second deadline day arrival
Rangers have announced the loan signing of Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from Marseille on a season-long loan deal.
All the info on the move is available here.
Cyriel Dessers speaks on his Rangers exit
Those pesky Instagram posts have done the trick...
Right, so what are we waiting for...
Celtic need a striker, desperately. Rangers are still hoping to add another defender, and Aberdeen are closing in on Kevin Nisbet.
But under two hours left to go....
Another Celtic departure is confirmed
But he’s staying in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell.
Ex-Celtic man makes loan switch
Ex-Celtic favourite Patrick Roberts has signed for Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.
Another striker rejects Celtic...
Bad news for Celtic, with David Datro Fofana set to reject them in favour of a loan move to Charlton Athletic.
Dessers departs Ibrox in seven figure switch
Rangers have confirmed the departure of 52-goal hitman as Ibrox club issue statement.
Read more here.
Adam Idah on Celtic exit...
Adam Idah has broken his Celtic exit silence with major 'end goal' revelation.
Read more here.
Rangers confirm £8m arrival
Rangers have confirmed the deadline day arrival of Youssef Chermiti, with the Portuguese striker joining the club from Everton on a long-term deal.
Read more on the deal here.
Big loss for St Johnstone...
Sky Sports observation
I’ve had been watching Sky Sports news all day, and I can’t get over how much one of their presenters looks like Russell Martin.
Has anyone seen them in the same room?
Rangers interest in Ekwah...
The Gers were said to be interested in a move for St Etienne midfielder Pierre Ekwah, but it looks increasingly unlikely that they’ll be any movement on that one.
According to Le Progrès, the French club ‘doesn't want to hear about a departure for the midfielder just hours before the end of the transfer window’ - even if it’s a big offer. Guess that’s that then.
