Club 'desperate' to hang on to £30m-rated Scotland starlet as EPL side prepare second mammoth January bid
English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have not given up hope of signing Scotland sensation Ben Doak this month despite their multi-million pound offer for the teenager being rejected last week.
The 19-year-old Liverpool forward has impressed on loan at EFL Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough, where he has provided eight goal contributions, and was subject of two huge bids from the Eagles and Ipswich Town last week, with the duo tabling bids of £16million for Doak.
Both bids were rejected by Liverpool, with the Merseyside giants said to be extremely pleased with the winger’s rapid progress at the Riverside Stadium. The Anfield hierarchy also feel he could potentially make an impact on the Reds’ first team upon his return in the summer, and so would be reluctant to sanction any move for the player this month.
His assist in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City cemented his importance to Middlesbrough this season, and the second-tier outfit are desperate for him to remain on Teesside until the end of the season, with former Celtic winger Doak viewed as pivotal to their hopes of promotion to the English Premier League this season.
However, reports at the weekend suggested that Liverpool would be tempted into a sale if a bid in the region of £30million was tabled, with Doak’s current club Middlesbrough now said to be ‘monitoring developments’ ahead of a potential second bid from Crystal Palace.
Following Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City at the weekend, Riverside boss Michael Carrick insisted nothing had changed from his perspective, adding that he was calm regarding Doak’s situation. The 19-year-old is able to recalled from his loan this month though, and reports this morning now claim Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side are considering an increase to be their bid which could convince Arne Slot to allow the player to leave.
As per Alan Nixon, the Eagles are considering increasing their offer to £20million bid for Doak, including set bonuses that could take it closer to the £30million valuation Liverpool have placed on the teenager, meaning Arne Slot’s side could be open to allowing the player this leave this month.
Staying in the EFL Championship, ex-Scotland international striker Oli McBurnie has been linked with a surprise return to former club Sheffield United this summer. The striker moved to Spanish outfit Las Palmas alongside ex-Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in the summer and has scored two goals in 15 games, but Blades boss Chris Wilder is reportedly keen on reuniting with the striker and is considering a bid this January.
