Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Monday morning.

Hearts icon in shock exit claim

Scotland international Craig Gordon considered leaving Hearts last season after falling behind Zander Clark in the pecking order, according to ex-Jambo Ryan McGowan. The 42-year-old goalkeeper spent almost a year out of action after suffering a double leg fracture in December 2022, and found himself warming the bench in Edinburgh until the beginning of this season. After the veteran goalkeeper was left out of the Scotland squad for Euro 2024, McGowan revealed that Gordon almost joined a fellow Scottish Premiership side in order to secure regular first team football.

Speaking to Sportsound, McGowan said: “I heard in the summer that he was a little bit keen on going to St Johnstone. Obviously because Zander Clark was number one and Craig wanted to play. And having obviously worked with Craig Levein before, I was hearing strong whispers that was a viable option for St Johnstone. I don’t know how far down the road it went but I know that Craig was open to joining St Johnstone if that was to arise.”

Meanwhile, ex-Hearts assistant Gordon Forrest has agreed to stay permanently with Chinese Super League side Shenzhen Peng City after joining them last year.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon almost departed the club in the summer, according to reports. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers ‘want’ player once likened to Wayne Rooney

Rangers are considering a loan move for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt this month, according to reports. Belgian boss Philippe Clement is said to be in the market for a striker to compete with Hamza Igamane, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers. However, the Ibrox giants will face strong competition from others club in the race for his signature, with the Yorkshire Evening Post stating that Rangers are one of just 10 clubs to have registered an interest in the young English forward.

Gelhardt spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with Sunderland as the Black Cats made the play-offs under Tony Mowbray, but has struggled for regular first team football after returning to Elland Road that summer. As a youngster at Wigan Athletic, the 22-year-old was likened to England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney due to his dribbling, power, and build-up play. Gelhardt plays mainly as a striker, but can also play as a second striker, or as an attacking midfielder.

Joe Gelhardt has been strongly linked with a move away from Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

Rangers return for 23 y/o

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement’s wish for defensive reinforcements at Ibrox could see him land on a previous target this January, according to reports. Already without John Souttar, Leon Balogun and loanee Neraysho Kasanwirjo, the Belgian was dealt another injury blow at the weekend when Dujon Sterling was forced off in the 3-3 draw with Hibs. Already desperate for signings in defence this month, reports in France claim Rangers have returned to a former target in the shape of Marseille defender Bamo Meité. Robin Propper and Leon King are the Belgian’s only two fit centre-backs, meaning Clement will need to add to his defensive ranks.

The 23-year-old Ivorian appears to be one name on the club’s shopping list. Meité linked with a switch to Ibrox in the summer, and Rangers are rumoured to be considering move for the defender this month, with Telefoot journalist Saber Desfarges claiming the club are ready to trigger his release clause at the Orange Vélodrome.

Bamo Meité battles with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic to battle EPL giants for teen

Celtic are said to be facing a battle from some of the English Premier League’s biggest clubs in their pursuit of talented Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller this month. The 19-year-old is currently out injured for the Fir Park club, but his impressive displays this season have caught the attention of the Scottish champions, with Motherwell said to be ‘expecting’ a bidding war for his signature this month. However, Brendan Rodgers will need to fight off competition from Old Firm rivals Rangers, as well as Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa. According to reports in the Scottish Sun, Miller was scouted by all five clubs during Scotland's Under-19s in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with France at the Falkirk Stadium as they consider a January bid.

Elsewhere at Celtic Park, the club were strongly linked with Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir over the weekend. According to reports, the Turkish goalkeeper is looking to depart Old Trafford in search of regular first team football and he could be offered the opportunity to just that if Celtic choose not to offer 38-year-old Kasper Schmeichel an extension to his contract in the summer.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. | Manchester United via Getty Images

EPL side recall goalkeeper from loan

Brentford have recalled goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe from his loan spell at St Mirren, the club have confirmed. The 25-year-old stopper has played in 21 of the Buddies league games this season after moving to the SMiSA Stadium on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but will now return to Gtech Community Stadium. A statement on the club’s official website said: “St Mirren thanks Ellery for all his contributions during his time at the club and wish him all the very best in his future career.

