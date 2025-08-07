'We would plead': Aberdeen response to SPFL sanction after pyro display at Celtic match

The Dons welcome Celtic to Pittodrie this weekend

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen have urged supporters not to embark on “orchestrated and dangerous pyrotechnic use” this season after they were sanctioned with a suspended ticket reduction at Pittodrie by the SPFL.

The punishment comes on the back of an incident before the Aberdeen v Celtic match on May 14 last season, where a pyrotechnic display was launched in the Merkland Stand. The authorities have taken a dim view of the incident and have taken action against The Dons, as well as Celtic and Partick Thistle for similar incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen have told their supporters that the SPFL will continue to crack down on such behaviour and have asked for cooperation from its fanbase. Their first home match of the season is a Premiership match at home to Celtic this Sunday.

Aberdeen fans let off pyro during the match against Celtic in May. | SNS Group

A statement on the Aberdeen website read: “Aberdeen have been sanctioned by the SPFL following a pyrotechnic display against Celtic in our final home match of the 2024/25 William Hill Scottish Premiership season.

“The club were cited after the illegal and unsupervised ignition of at least 14 strobe effect devices by a small number of fans in the Merkland Stand in the lead up to the match, which delayed the scheduled kick-off.

“The sanction imposed is a suspended partial closure of sections of the Merkland Stand (consisting of 200 seats) for one match, subject to any similar pyrotechnic incidents at Pittodrie Stadium. This suspended sanction will be in place until June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In short, and to be clear, if there are any future incidents of orchestrated and/or dangerous pyrotechnic use in the Merkland Stand by fans prior to 30 June 2026, the league will enforce temporary closures in that stand.

Strong statement from Aberdeen

“This will lock out fans, with the potential for no matchday tickets in the Red Shed for one match, and some season ticket holders in that area having to be rehoused in other parts of the ground.

“The is the first step on a potential sliding scale of punitive sanctions open to the SPFL, which could get more onerous, resulting in more fans being locked out at games, costing the club significant revenue in the shape of possible fines and/or missed ticketing revenue if there are further incidents of this nature.

“AFC has, in the last 18 months, employed Stephen McCormick as Supporter Experience Manager, and together with a fantastic group of volunteers and the Fans Project, he has carried out some brilliant work to improve the matchday atmosphere – including flags, banners, displays and even controlled, safety-approved firework displays before some matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These have all been well received, with our aim of trying to bring some of that same visual spectacle to matches without the obvious safety risks. We want that to continue.

“However. the SPFL have made it absolutely clear to us they will not accept orchestrated and dangerous pyrotechnic ignitions by fans in the stands and, like numerous other clubs, will take real and serious action against any clubs where it happens. They will adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

“They have reiterated to the Club in the strongest possible terms that the possession and use of fireworks, smoke bombs, firecrackers, and all pyrotechnics are illegal and strictly prohibited. These items pose a serious risk to spectator safety. Anyone caught in possession of or using a pyro device will face criminal action, may receive a banning order and risk being banned from Pittodrie.