Superb Scott McTominay lights up Scotland Serie A derby with winner but Billy Gilmour mystery goes on
Scott McTominay struck the only goal of the game as Napoli remained top of Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Torino.
The Scotland midfielder made the difference for Gli Azzurri away at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, netting on 31 minutes as Antonio Conte’s side moved on to 32 points in the Italian top flight.
It was a sweet strike from McTominay - his fourth for the club since moving to Napoli from Manchester United in the summer for more than £25 million - just after the half-hour mark against Il Toro. Georgian playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fed McTominay just inside the penalty box and the Scot lashed the ball with his left foot past Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at his near post.
McTominay’s goal and general performance earned him the man-of-the-match award, although his fellow Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour was once again left on the bench by Napoli. The 23-year-old was also an unused substitute last weekend for the 1-0 triumph over Roma and has fallen out of favour since returning from international duty.
There were three Scotland internationalists in the matchday squads, though, with striker Che Adams leading the line for Torino. However, he was kept largely in check by the Napoli defence.
Napoli are provisionally four points clear at the top of Serie A, although Atalanta, Fiorentina and Internazionale - all joint-second on 28 points - are yet to play this weekend at the time of writing. Fiorentina and Inter clash at the Artemio Franchi at 5pm on Sunday, while Atalanta are at Roma on Monday night.
Torino, meanwhile, sit 12th in the table and have only won once in nine matches after a strong start to the season.
Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson was an unused substitute for Bologna once more in Serie A as they won 3-0 at home to Venezia on Saturday night. The 25-year-old skipper of Il Rossoblu started the midweek Champions League defeat by Lille, but manager Vincenzo Italiano is managing his recovery from a serious knee injury and left him in reserve for the full match.
Another Scot in Liam Henderson played the full 90 minutes and picked up a booking in Empoli’s 3-0 defeat by AC Milan at the San Siro.
