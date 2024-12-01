Midfielder bags winner to trump Adams in Turin

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay struck the only goal of the game as Napoli remained top of Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Torino.

The Scotland midfielder made the difference for Gli Azzurri away at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, netting on 31 minutes as Antonio Conte’s side moved on to 32 points in the Italian top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a sweet strike from McTominay - his fourth for the club since moving to Napoli from Manchester United in the summer for more than £25 million - just after the half-hour mark against Il Toro. Georgian playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fed McTominay just inside the penalty box and the Scot lashed the ball with his left foot past Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic at his near post.

Scott McTominay wheels away to celebrate his goal against Torino. | Getty Images

McTominay’s goal and general performance earned him the man-of-the-match award, although his fellow Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour was once again left on the bench by Napoli. The 23-year-old was also an unused substitute last weekend for the 1-0 triumph over Roma and has fallen out of favour since returning from international duty.

There were three Scotland internationalists in the matchday squads, though, with striker Che Adams leading the line for Torino. However, he was kept largely in check by the Napoli defence.

Napoli are provisionally four points clear at the top of Serie A, although Atalanta, Fiorentina and Internazionale - all joint-second on 28 points - are yet to play this weekend at the time of writing. Fiorentina and Inter clash at the Artemio Franchi at 5pm on Sunday, while Atalanta are at Roma on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torino, meanwhile, sit 12th in the table and have only won once in nine matches after a strong start to the season.

Che Adams was also in action for Torino. | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson was an unused substitute for Bologna once more in Serie A as they won 3-0 at home to Venezia on Saturday night. The 25-year-old skipper of Il Rossoblu started the midweek Champions League defeat by Lille, but manager Vincenzo Italiano is managing his recovery from a serious knee injury and left him in reserve for the full match.