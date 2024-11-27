Lewis Ferguson’s big Bologna milestone ends in despair as Scotland stars involved in Champions League drama
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson completed his first 90 minutes for more than six months but was unable to help Bologna record a positive Champions League result at home to Lille.
Ferguson has been working his way back to full fitness since requiring surgery on a knee injury back in April and was restored to the Bologna starting XI by manager Vincenzo Italiano for their match against the French Ligue 1 outfit at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara.
Wearing the captain’s armband, Ferguson was able to last the full match, but the 25-year-old and his teammates were floored by two goals from Lille forward Ngalayel Mukau, with Jhon Lucumi briefly levelling for Bologna.
The Italian Serie A side only have one point from five Champions League matches so far and are on the brink of elimination.
Ferguson was not the only Scotland internationalist based outside the Premiership playing on the Champions League stage on Tuesday, with national team captain Andy Robertson and John McGinn involved in glamour matches.
Robertson was in the thick of the action at Anfield for Liverpool against Real Madrid, conceding a penalty that was missed by Kylian Mbappe and then assisting Cody Gakpo with a pinpoint cross as the Reds prevailed 2-0. Arne Slot sit top of the table on 15 points.
McGinn, meanwhile, skippered Aston Villa to a 0-0 home draw over Juventus at Villa Park, with Morgan Rogers having a stoppage-time winner disallowed. Unai Emery’s men are now ninth in the table on ten points.
Comments
