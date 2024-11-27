Lewis Ferguson’s big Bologna milestone ends in despair as Scotland stars involved in Champions League drama

Published 27th Nov 2024, 22:09 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 22:17 BST
Scotland star reaches latest milestone on injury recovery.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson completed his first 90 minutes for more than six months but was unable to help Bologna record a positive Champions League result at home to Lille.

Ferguson has been working his way back to full fitness since requiring surgery on a knee injury back in April and was restored to the Bologna starting XI by manager Vincenzo Italiano for their match against the French Ligue 1 outfit at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna controls the ball under pressure from Ngal'ayel Mukau of LOSC Lille. Cr. Getty Images.
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna controls the ball under pressure from Ngal'ayel Mukau of LOSC Lille. Cr. Getty Images. | Getty Images

Wearing the captain’s armband, Ferguson was able to last the full match, but the 25-year-old and his teammates were floored by two goals from Lille forward Ngalayel Mukau, with Jhon Lucumi briefly levelling for Bologna.

The Italian Serie A side only have one point from five Champions League matches so far and are on the brink of elimination.

Ferguson was not the only Scotland internationalist based outside the Premiership playing on the Champions League stage on Tuesday, with national team captain Andy Robertson and John McGinn involved in glamour matches.

Andy Robertson helped Liverpool win 2-0 over Real Madrid.
Andy Robertson helped Liverpool win 2-0 over Real Madrid. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Robertson was in the thick of the action at Anfield for Liverpool against Real Madrid, conceding a penalty that was missed by Kylian Mbappe and then assisting Cody Gakpo with a pinpoint cross as the Reds prevailed 2-0. Arne Slot sit top of the table on 15 points.

McGinn, meanwhile, skippered Aston Villa to a 0-0 home draw over Juventus at Villa Park, with Morgan Rogers having a stoppage-time winner disallowed. Unai Emery’s men are now ninth in the table on ten points.

