Scottish Premiership side set to name new boss amid four vacancies as ex-Eredivisie man enters Rangers frame
Kilmarnock are set to appoint Stuart Kettlewell as their next manager.
The Rugby Park outfit are expected to name Kettlewell as the successor to Derek McInnes within the next 24 hours, a week on from their former boss’ departure for Hearts.
McInnes ended a three-year tenure at Rugby Park and the Kilmarnock board appear to have landed on former Motherwell boss Kettlewell as the man to take up the hotseat in Ayrshire. The 40-year-old has been away from management since January after resigning from his Fir Park position due to personal abuse from some supporters.
While Kilmarnock look set to hire their next head coach, there remains three managerial vacancies up for grabs in the Scottish Premiership.
Kettlewell’s former club Motherwell are on the look-out for their third manager of 2025 after Michael Wimmer’s resignation last week. The German has returned to his homeland with Jahn Regensburg. Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, most recently of Tampa Bay, is the early frontrunner for the job.
Dundee are also searching for a new boss after last week sacking Tony Docherty - who has also been linked with the Motherwell job. Ex-Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney is one of the principal candidates for the role.
Next Rangers manager latest
Rangers’ long-running managerial search will spill into next week as the takeover from Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises reaches its climax. The Ibrox side have been without a permanent head coach since February and confirmed last week that caretaker boss Barry Ferguson is not in the running.
Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti and Steven Gerrard, the last man to guide the Ibrox side to the title, remain the principal candidates, although reports over the weekend claim that ex-Feyenoord boss Brian Priske has been spoken to by the Rangers hierarchy.
Former Ibrox defender Russell Martin has also been linked and revealed on Sunday that he is keen for return to management after being sacked by Southampton earlier this season.
“I honestly haven't got a clue at the moment, but I hope so,” Martin said when he was asked when he will return to the dugout. I miss it. Days like today (the Championship playoff final) definitely make you miss it—not even just moments like this, but being involved in something with a team. Looking at the coaching staff and the players, yes, you miss that.
“I’ve enjoyed the break. It’s been a great time to reflect and take stock, but yes, I hope to be back in a dugout at some point soon.”
