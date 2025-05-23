Scottish football manager explains quitting for third-tier job after 12 games as man who stormed Ibrox exits
Motherwell are looking for a new manager after Michael Wimmer left the Fir Park club to become manager of third-tier SSV Jahn Regensburg back in his homeland of Germany.
Wimmer took over from Stuart Kettlewell back in February and presided over just 12 Motherwell matches, including a victory at Ibrox over Rangers. However, with his family remaining in Germany, Wimmer made it clear to the Steelmen board that after guiding them to eighth place, he wanted to leave.
A club statement from Motherwell read: “We can confirm that Michael Wimmer has departed the club to become manager of German side SSV Jahn Regensburg.
“After the final match of the 2024/25 season, Wimmer travelled back home to Germany. He reached out to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the club to inform them that he would like to remain in Germany to take up a position as manager of 3. Liga side SSV Jahn Regensburg.
“Wimmer explained the reasons for wishing to accept the new role were predominantly due to major family issues that have recently arisen in Germany. Following extensive conversations with Michael, the club very reluctantly negotiated a compensation package with SSV Jahn Regensburg.”
Wimmer explained his reasons for his departure on the Motherwell website, saying: “I want to thank the Board and all the staff at the club for the way they welcomed me to Scotland and also supported me so much from when I arrived in February. They have done everything to support me and my family during my time here.
Why Wimmer left Motherwell
“This has been an ongoing, extremely difficult position that I have found myself in, and the club have done all they could to support me during these challenging times, both whilst I was in post and while I have been back in Germany.
“I am sorry to all the Motherwell fans; the support you have shown me has been outstanding, and I have loved learning about this wonderful club. This decision was an extremely hard one for me to make; however, I have decided to move back home, as I need to put my family first and be with them, and I want to thank the board for the understanding shown through these challenging times.
“I hope the club can continue to progress next season. I really enjoyed the time I spent in Scotland. There are great people at the club who are ambitious and want the best for the club going forward. I only wish everyone at Motherwell FC the very best for the future.”
