Lewis Ferguson sparks major Scotland fears as Bologna star injured just 10 minutes into Champions League tie
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has sparked fresh injury concern after he was replaced just ten minutes into Bologna’s Champions League tie against Sporting CP.
Ferguson was handed a start in Bologna’s final main phase match of this season’s Champions League at the José Alvalade Stadium, wearing the captain’s armband as the Serie A outfit played for pride only in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.
However, the 25-year-old’s night ended prematurely when he appeared to hurt his hamstring. The Scotland internationalist trudged off the pitch and was replaced by Nikola Moro.
The development is a blow for Ferguson, who was sidelined for seven months last year after rupturing his ACL and requiring surgery. The ex-Aberdeen man is only just starting to re-establish himself in the Bologna starting XI under Vincenzo Italiano and earlier this month scored his first goal of the season.
While it is too early to ascertain the severity of Ferguson’s injury, the development will come as a concern for Scotland manager Steve Clarke ahead of the national team’s Nations League A relegation play-off against Greece at the end of March.
Capped 12 times for Scotland, Ferguson had been expected to be in the running for a return to the squad - especially with his influence becoming greater for I Rossoblu the more this season has gone on.
Ferguson’s stock remains exceptionally high in Italian football and he recently penned a contract extension at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara amid speculation that some of Serie A’s top teams are monitoring his progress.
