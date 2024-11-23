Midfielder tipped to drop out for Serie A showdown with Roma

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is in line to benched for Napoli’s crunch Serie A clash with Roma on Sunday after key team details for Gli Azzurri emerged via media in Italy.

Napoli currently lead the Italian top flight by a single point, although if either Internazionale or Atalanta win on Saturday against Venezia and Parma respectively, they will relinquish pole position ahead of their home match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilmour has started Napoli’s past five matches, but according to local reports in Naples, manager Antonio Conte is set to name the 23-year-old among the substitutes and bring in Stanislav Lobotka into his midfield.

Gilmour’s fellow Scotland internationalist Scott McTominay is expected to start in the No 10 role. The summer signing from Manchester United scored in Napoli’s last match, a 1-1 draw at the San Siro against Inter.

Reports suggest Billy Gilmour will be benched for Napoli's match against Roma. | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Scotland striker Che Adams is available for Torino after missing out on the international break with a muscle strain. Il Toro boss Paolo Vanoli has been boosted by the news that the 28-year-old has trained without complications this week ahead of Sunday’s game at home to Monza.

Adams has scored four times for Torino since moving on a free transfer from Southampton in the summer but was absent for their last match, a 1-0 defeat in the Turin derby by Juventus. Adams also failed to make the Scotland double-header against Croatia and Poland, but will be available for the resumption of Serie A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad