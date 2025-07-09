Scott McTominay delivers Man Utd message as Scotland midfielder welcomes transfer of EPL legend

Napoli public have huge impact on new poster boy

Scott McTominay admits he finds it hard to put into words the success he’s achieved since making the move to Napoli a year ago.

The Scotland midfielder became a key player for Gli Azzurri as they won the Serie A title for only the fourth time in the club’s history, scoring 12 goals and becoming the poster boy of the current Napoli XI.

McTominay paid tribute to the Napoli supporters for their partisan backing and says he took great pride in seeing how it affected his family - especially his mother.

Scott McTominay won the Serie A title with Napoli. | Getty Images

“For me, it comes from the fans and my family,” said McTominay, “and all my teammates, and everyone who has helped me along the way because they push you so much, the people over there.

“I cannot emphasise how incredible our fans were. Even when we won the league on the last day, the adrenaline, the goosebumps that I felt. Obviously it helped that I scored and Romelu [Lukaku] scored as well, but that feeling is ... it was indescribable, to be honest.

“I couldn’t put into words what it meant for me and my family, and seeing the look on my mum’s face. Yeah, it was a dream, to be honest.

Napoli public ‘incredible’

"The people in Naples are incredible, they're so passionate and everywhere you go there are people who say 'Forza Napoli' and they want to speak to you and have a conversation and that inspires you every time you go on the pitch because they care.

"It's different, a totally different way of life over there - the way you eat, the way you live and all that. It gives you more mental strength.

"I've always lived very close to my mum, so I could go whenever I wanted. Whereas now I live 1,500 miles away so I can't just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister and my kids so it's different, but in life you sometimes have to take yourself out of your comfort zone and I've always prided myself on that.

"I would never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go away anywhere and establish myself and do well, why not? Who's to stop me doing that?"

Scott McTominay and his fellow Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour. | Getty Images

McTominay’s move to Napoli from Manchester United raised eyebrows, with the decision from the Old Trafford club to permit the £25million transfer drawing criticism from many quarters. The Scot, however, harbours no ill-will towards the Reds.

"I always want the absolute best for Manchester United, it's been my life for 22-23 years," McTominay added. "For me, I wish the club all the success in the world and I'll be with them every step of the way. I want them to do well."

The goal for McTominay and Co will to be replicate last season’s success when the 2025/26 campaign. Unlike last year, Napoli will have European commitments to juggle, having qualified for the Champions League main phase directly as champions of Serie A.

To bolster the squad, Napoli have brought in former Manchester City and Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who was free agent after a decorated decade at the Etihad Stadium. McTominay welcomed his arrival in southern Italy.

“He'll bring quality, we don't want to stop there,” said McTominay in an interview with BBC Sport. “De Bruyne is an extraordinary player and will bring immense quality to the team. Having players of his calibre alongside us is exceptional for all of us.