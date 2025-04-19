Ex-Man Utd midfielder takes Serie A tally to ten goals with winner at Monza

Scott McTominay was the hero once again for Napoli as the Scotland midfielder bagged the winner for Antonio Conte’s men in what could be a massive victory in the Serie A title race.

With champions and league leaders Internazionale not in action until Sunday when they travel to Bologna, Napoli had the chance to draw level on 71 points should they defeat bottom-of-the-table Monza away from home.

Napoli were warm favourites to prevail at Stadio Brianteo, but made heavy weather of taking down their stubborn opponents before McTominay found a way through 72 minutes.

Scott McTominay heads home the winner for Napoli against Monza. | AFP via Getty Images

He was given a helping hand by Monza goalkeeper Stefano Turati, who erroneously came out to punch away a Giacomo Raspadori cross but was beaten to it by McTominay, who nodded the ball into the empty net.

McTominay has now taken his tally for the season with Napoli to ten goals since moving from Manchester United last summer - with nine of them coming in Serie A. The 28-year-old is in red-hot form, having scored twice in Monday night’s 3-0 win over Empoli.

It was not such a good day for his Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour, who was replaced at the interval by Frank Anguissa. There was no suggestion of an injury and it had been mooted that the Frenchman would be played ahead of the Rangers academy graduate now that he is fully recovered from injury.

Favour from Fergie’s boys

Napoli will now hope from a favour from Bologna on Sunday at the Stadio Renato dall’Ara. However, McTominay and Co will not be able to call upon a favour from Rossoblu midfielder and Scotland teammate Lewis Ferguson, who has a thigh strain.

Inter’s goal difference is significantly stronger than Napoli’s - +49 versus +27 - and Napoli are likely to require dropped points from the Champions League semi-finalists should they reclaim the Scudetto they won two seasons ago.