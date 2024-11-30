Scotland boss’ assessment that 0-0 draw with Finland in the Euros first leg playoff qualifier was ‘a good result’ will be tested in Helsinki next week.

Many Scotland supporters will be waking up morning unsure how to feel after the disappointing 0-0 draw with Finland in the first leg of their Euro 2025 qualifying playoff at Easter Road.

A huge opportunity to put down a marker and place one foot into next summer’s tournament, Pedro Martinez Losa side felt his squad were in the best position they could be ahead of the clash. A year ago, qualification for a major tournament felt a million miles away.

At the start of 2024, Scotland were on a difficult winless run and missing two of their best players following a double ACL blow to both Caroline Weir and Emma Watson. The Spaniard has been able to rejuvenate his squad on the last six months though, putting together a run of seven consecutive wins.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa looks frustrated at Easter Road as his side toil to a draw against Finland. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Heading to Easter Road, it was hard not to have an air of confidence that Scotland could topple their tricky opponents and take an advantage to Helsinki next week. So when his side’s performance flickered between anxious and cautious, it was difficult not to feel downcast.

The noises around the press room and in the fan queues heading to the match were that Scotland would require a two-goal lead in order to head to Finland with real confidence. Centre-backs Jenna Clark and Sophie Howard were excellent, but on a toiling night in the capital, all they could muster was goalless draw. Their visitors enjoying the best of the chances, Scotland were organised but offensively blunt.

Martinez Losa had been calm and confident before the clash, and remained so post-match press conference, telling the waiting media he had full confidence his side could finish the job next week. “When they progressed more, I think we were excellent,” he said. “As a team, we have to do that part of the game if we want to go to the next level, so we have to celebrate that.

“You may have your own views on the game - how good we were and how good were the opponents - but we knew the tactics of Finland and how difficult and dangerous they could be. Off the ball, most of the time, we saw the situation perfectly. Not conceding a goal is great.

Scotland's Emma Watson in action at Easter Road. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“It was a game of duels. Playoff games can be like that, you have to stay in the game and be concentrated. In the second game, we need just one goal. In the second game, I think we will be better on the ball and more relaxed. We need to believe and keep our determination.”

But the trip to Finland is tough. Separated by just three places in the FIFA rankings, it took penalties to separate the teams when they faced each other in the Pinatar Cup in February (the Finns running out 5-4 winners in the shoot out). With nerves already building ahead of Tuesday’s second-leg, to get an idea of how tight the game could be, the last five fixtures between the sides have been decided by just one goal.