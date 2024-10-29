Here’s how Scotland can book their place at the Women’s Euros 2025 - and what they must do to qualify.

Scotland Women are on the cusp of qualification for their first major tournament since 2019 after downing Hungary 5-0 on aggregate at Easter Road in the Euros play-off first round.

Martha Thomas’ second-half strike in Budapest last week had handed Scotland a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the game, and goals from Sam Kerr (17), Erin Cuthbert (31), Caroline Weir (56) and Martha Thomas (65) sealed a comfortable path into the next round of qualification in Edinburgh.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side moved into the Women’s Euros play-off after defeating Serbia 1-0 to clinch top spot in their qualification group back in July. Kirsty Hanson’s second-half goal meant they topped League B2 and achieved their aim of qualification to the Euro playoffs first round, before being drawn against Hungary in path one of the play-off qualification stage.

However, qualification is not yet complete, with more work to done by Martinez Losa’s side in the coming months. Want to know what Scotland must do to qualify for the Women’s Euros 2025?

Here is everything you need to know about their qualification pathway:

Caroline Weir celebrates after scoring to make it Scotland 3-0 Hungary in the first round play-off at Easter Road. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Have Scotland qualified for the Women’s Euros 2025?

No. Scotland will have not yet qualified for the Women’s Euro 2025 playoffs after their win over Hungary. The team must navigate past one more step in order to qualify for the tournament.

What do Scotland Women need to do to qualify for the Euros?

The task for the Tartan Army is pretty straightforward after their two-legged victory over Hungary. Getting past Hungary has ensured they’ve navigated past ‘path one’ of the Euros play-off stage, and they will now face another two-legged affair.

Scotland will now take on Finland over two games in a final qualification play-off after the Finns beat Montenegro 6-0 on aggregate on Tuesday evening. They’ll play the first leg at home before travelling to Finland for the crucial away leg. The winner of this qualification play-off will then qualify for the Women’s European Championships next summer in Switzerland.

When do Scotland Women play next?

While the official date and venue for Scotland’s next - and final - Euros play-off games against Finland are yet to be confirmed, both legs of the second round of the Euros play-offs will take place in the week of Wednesday 27 November and Tuesday 2 December.

Scotland will play the first leg at home, though it is not yet known where the game will take place.

Scotland will look to join the Lionesses in next year’s Euros in the final qualification play-off against Finland. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When is the Women’s Euros?

The Women’s European Championship is set to get underway in June 2025, with the opening game of the tournament scheduled for Wednesday 2 July. Set to be held in Switzerland, it is held every four years and one year after the men’s UEFA European Championship first held in 1984. The tournament will run until Sunday 27 July.

When is the draw for the Women’s Euros?