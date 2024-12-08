Scott McTominay endures birthday blues as Scotland duo suffer blow to Serie A title hopes

Napoli knocked off top spot in Serie A

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour saw their Serie A title hopes suffer a blow as Napoli went down to a second successive defeat to Lazio within the space of a week.

The Scotland duo have enjoyed a mostly positive start to life in Italy, helping the Naples outfit to the top of the table following their summer moves from Manchester United and Brighton respectively with McTominay in particular establishing himself as a first pick under Antonio Conte and Gilmour having spells in and out of the starting XI.

The pair endured a setback in midweek in their quest for silverware in their maiden season with Gli Azzuri as Napoli were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the last 16 stage by Lazio following a 3-1 defeat in Rome. And the same side inflicted Napoli's third league loss of the campaign just three days later with a 1-0 win at a rain-lashed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night.

A stunning strike from Gustav Isaksen in the 79th minute settled the contest in the away side's favour allowing Atalanta to take over as the new leaders of Serie A after Friday's 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Napoli's defeat put a dampener on McTominay's birthday with the 58-times capped midfielder turning 28 on December 8. He started the match but was unable to add to his four-goal tally for the seasonand was substituted in the 82nd minute after picking up a second-half booking.

Billy Gilmour returned to the bench after starting the midweek cup defeat and was part of the double change that saw McTominay replaced as the 23-year-old came on for the final eight minutes but was unable to conjur up an equaliser for Antonio Conte's side.

It was a better night for an uncapped Scotsman as Liam Henderson's Empoli claimed a 4-1 away win over Hellas Verona to climb to ninth in the standings. The former Celtic and Hibs midfielder was a hero of the midweek Coppa Italia victory over Fiorentina, contributing two assists in the 2-2 draw before netting his penalty in the shoot-out.