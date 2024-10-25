Scotland take significant step towards Euro 2025 as Spurs striker delivers hammer blow

SWNT will hope to finish the job off at Easter Road next week

Martha Thomas’ second-half strike gave Scotland a narrow but significant advantage over Hungary in their Euro 2025 qualifying play-off clash in the Bozsik Arena.

Neither side hit the heights but on the hour mark the Tottenham striker made the difference when she hammered the ball in from close range for a 1-0 first-leg win.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will take that welcome lead into the second leg at Easter Road next Tuesday where the Scots should be confident of getting through to meet the winners of the Finland versus Montenegro semi, with the prospect of making a first appearance at the European Championship finals since 2017 acting as a driver.

Martinez Losa made four changes from the 1-0 victory over Serbia earlier this year, with goalkeeper Lee Gibson, centre-half Jenna Clark, winger Claire Emslie and midfielder Caroline Weir – back in the squad following a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury- all starting.

Martha Thomas was on target for Scotland. | SNS Group

Rangers defender Nicola Docherty earned her 60th cap for the Scots, who went into the game on the back of five successive victories in their qualifying campaign.

The Scots initially looked the more likely to open the scoring and in the 10th minute Thomas headed a Lisa Evans cross past the post.

However, Hungary worked their way back into the match and in the 21st minute Diana Csanyi sent a long-distance drive over the bar of Scotland keeper Gibson, who then made a good save from Dora Zeller’s drive from the edge of the box, with the Scots defending the corner.

In the 35th minute Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert blazed a shot over the bar from the edge of the box and Weir, who had earlier seen her free-kick easily gathered by Lauren Brzykcy, had another two efforts from distance saved by Hungary’s debutant keeper.

It was also a slow start to the second half but Zeller missed a sitter for the home side in the 56th minute when she managed to miss the target from six yards from a terrific cross from Tottenham’s Anna Csiki and the home side paid for that error within moments.

The visitors raced up the other end and Thomas gleefully lashed the ball high into the net from six yards for her 20th international goal after the Hungary defence failed to deal with Docherty’s looping cross from the left.

The goal boosted the Scots, who moved forward with much more pace and purpose with Thomas looking likely to add to her opener, although it was Sam Kerr who missed a great chance when she headed a cross from Docherty past her near post.

In the 82nd minute Csiki failed to make decent contact with a cross just a yard from goal allowing Gibson to gather while Thomas just failed to get on the end of an Emslie cross.