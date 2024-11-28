What channel is Scotland Women v Finland on? TV, live stream and team news for Euro 2025 playoff tie

Scotland take on Finland at Easter Road in the first leg of their vital Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier this week.

Scotland will look to put one foot into next year’s Women’s Euros in Switzerland as they welcome Finland to Easter Road for the first-leg of their qualifying playoff.

After comfortably navigating past Hungary with a 5-0 aggregate win in the first round playoff last month, Pedro Martinez Losa will aim to make home advantage count, with the Spaniard looking to lead Scotland Women to their first major tournament since 2019.

The 48-year-old head coach has taken his side on an impressive seven game run that has put them on the cusp of qualification to next summer’s Euros. Should they make it eight wins in a row with victory against Finland on Friday, they will be able to head to Helsinki for the return leg on Monday knowing they only need to avoid defeat to qualify.

Martinez Losa claimed the upcoming games against Finland represent “the most important moment” in his career, adding: "The achievement would inspire the whole nation and to send a message of women's football in Scotland. We can always find stats that help us to think we have improved. But I think ultimately, it's life experiences that dictate the future of the game and how we inspire everybody in the country.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Finland at Easter Road:

Scotland's Sophie Howard and Jenna Clark will hope to be celebrating again on Friday night against Finland. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland v Finland match details

The first leg of the second qualifying play off game between Scotland and Finland will take place on Friday 29 November at the Easter Road, Edinburgh with kick-off scheduled for 7.35pm.

Scotland v Finland team news

Slowly but surely, Scotland are being boosted by the return of a number of long-term absentees. Vice-captain and key forward Caroline Weir started her first game in over a year in last month’s first round playoff win over Hungary after an ACL injury, while Manchester United’s Emma Watson appeared off the bench after a long-standing knee issue of her own.

Lee Gibson and Eartha Cummings shared the goalkeeping duties during Scotland’s two-legged win over Hungary, and will battle it out for the first to start the game against Finland, though captain Rachel Corsie is ruled out of the clash after undergone routine knee surgery last month. Sandy MacIver, Fiona Brown and Christy Grimshaw remained sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

How to get tickets for Scotland v Finland

Want to head down to Easter Road and roar the Scotland team on to victory? The good news is that tickets are still available and are priced at just £10 for adults and over 65+. Kids tickets are free (under 16) with any paying adult. Members of the Scotland supporters club are also entitled to one free ticket per membership number.

Tickets are available here.

What channel is Scotland v Finland on?

The match is being broadcast live on BBC Scotland, with the Sportsscene programme and pre-game build up scheduled to start at 7.20pm, before the game is broadcast live at 7.35pm.