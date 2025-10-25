Referee John Beaton 'labelled tackle worst he’s ever seen' in controversial SPFL clash

St Mirren red card and penalty set Dundee United on way to crucial win

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson claimed that referee John Beaton told some of his players that a red-card tackle from Alex Gogic was “one of the worst he’s ever seen” after a controversial 3-1 defeat by Dundee United.

The Buddies opened the scoring through Dan Nlundulu at Tannadice, with the Terrors’ Zac Sapsford equalising with a free-kick. United were then awarded a penalty following a VAR review with Gogic being shown a straight red card by referee Beaton for his challenge on Nikolaj Moller.

Amar Fatah, who missed a crucial spot-kick in a shoot-out that saw his side exit Europe against Rapid Vienna in August, was chosen by his manager to take it and he calmly converted, with Craig Sibbald adding a third late on.

Referee John Beaton sent off St Mirren's Alex Gogic at Dundee United. | SNS Group

However, St Mirren boss was disappointed in the two decisions he felt cost his side the game. The Sapsford free-kick was awarded after Buddies keeper Shamal George was adjudged to have handled the ball outside his box, with the manager also quizzical of the award of the penalty.

Robinson said: “Two decisions change the complexion of the game. The first one, the ball is on the line. I have seen it back and I’m certain of that. It’s hard to be critical of Shamal, he’s made the right decision.

“I believe if any of the ball is on the line, the rule is even if the shadow is on the line. There was nearly three-quarters on the line! The linesman gave it, not the referee, from 30 yards away and he’s got to be certain of the decision. He’s a long, long way away and I’m certain it’s not a free-kick.

“For the penalty, I’ve not seen it from behind the goal I have to admit, but he’s trying to block the ball. I’ve only seen one angle and John described it as the ‘worst tackle he’s ever seen’ to some of our players. Whether it’s right or wrong, I can’t say, but the two decisions change the whole complexion.”