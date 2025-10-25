'What a goal': Scott McTominay nets crucial Napoli strike in crunch Serie A match to down Man Utd mentor
Prolific Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay scored his fourth goal in three games for club and country as he helped Napoli clinch a crucial 3-1 win over Serie A title rivals Internazionale.
McTominay netted a spectacular strike from outside the penalty box as Antonio Conte’s Gli Azzurri moved back to the top of Serie A with a big triumph over the team they pipped to the Scudetto last season.
Napoli lost last time out in Serie A when surprisingly going down 1-0 to Torino last week and then were thumped 6-2 away at PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, back at their Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, they regrouped and put Inter to the sword.
Napoli took the lead on 33 minutes when their Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne netted from the spot, although the ex-Man City playmaker came off injured not long after.
However, McTominay gave the hosts a two-goal cushion on 54 minutes when he latched on to a hooked Leandro Spinazzola pass and volleyed it from 20 yards on the bounce, arrowing past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The strike brought gasps from the TNT Sports commentary team with the remark of “what a goal”.
It was McTominay’s fourth goal in three consecutive games for Napoli and Scotland and built on his double in Eindhoven during the week.
Inter comeback is quelled
Inter threatened a comeback on the hour mark when Hakan Calhanoglu netted a penalty, but Napoli put the game beyond doubt on 66 minutes through another midfielder in Frank Anguissa.
McTominay, who missed the defeat in Turin due to a cut leg, played the full match alongside compatriot and ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour, who also lasted 90 minutes despite a booking on the stroke of half time. They got the better of their Inter counterparts, including veteran Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhtiaryan, who was one of the senior players when McTominay broke through at Manchester United in the 2016/17 season.
The win moved Napoli on to 18 points after eight matches in Serie A, a point clear of AC Milan in second place. However, if Roma win away at Sassuolo on Sunday, they will join the defending champions at the summit.
Napoli are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Lecce.
Elsewhere on Saturday in Serie A, Scotland internationalist Lennon Miller was an unused substitute as Udinese defeated Lecce 3-2 at home, while former Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn was hooked at half time by Como boss Cesc Fabregas during their goalless draw at Parma.
