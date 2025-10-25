Scotland star on target again as Italian champions get back on track

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prolific Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay scored his fourth goal in three games for club and country as he helped Napoli clinch a crucial 3-1 win over Serie A title rivals Internazionale.

McTominay netted a spectacular strike from outside the penalty box as Antonio Conte’s Gli Azzurri moved back to the top of Serie A with a big triumph over the team they pipped to the Scudetto last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli lost last time out in Serie A when surprisingly going down 1-0 to Torino last week and then were thumped 6-2 away at PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, back at their Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, they regrouped and put Inter to the sword.

Napoli's Scott McTominay roars in celebration after his goal against Internazionale. | Getty Images

Napoli took the lead on 33 minutes when their Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne netted from the spot, although the ex-Man City playmaker came off injured not long after.

However, McTominay gave the hosts a two-goal cushion on 54 minutes when he latched on to a hooked Leandro Spinazzola pass and volleyed it from 20 yards on the bounce, arrowing past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The strike brought gasps from the TNT Sports commentary team with the remark of “what a goal”.

It was McTominay’s fourth goal in three consecutive games for Napoli and Scotland and built on his double in Eindhoven during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter comeback is quelled

Inter threatened a comeback on the hour mark when Hakan Calhanoglu netted a penalty, but Napoli put the game beyond doubt on 66 minutes through another midfielder in Frank Anguissa.

McTominay, who missed the defeat in Turin due to a cut leg, played the full match alongside compatriot and ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour, who also lasted 90 minutes despite a booking on the stroke of half time. They got the better of their Inter counterparts, including veteran Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhtiaryan, who was one of the senior players when McTominay broke through at Manchester United in the 2016/17 season.

The win moved Napoli on to 18 points after eight matches in Serie A, a point clear of AC Milan in second place. However, if Roma win away at Sassuolo on Sunday, they will join the defending champions at the summit.

Scott McTominay is congratulated by his Scotland pal Billy Gilmour. | Getty Images

Napoli are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Lecce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad