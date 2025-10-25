Raging Neil Lennon slams refereeing 'abomination' as ex-Celtic boss calls for Dunfermline ban

Decisions made in defeat by Ross County leave manager livid

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon described referee Duncan Nicolson’s refereeing display during his team’s 3-2 defeat by Ross County as an “abomination” and demanded that the official does not take charge of any more Pars matches.

Dunfermline went down 3-2 in the Highlands on an eventful afternoon. Ross County were two goals up after three minutes through strikes from Scott Fraser and Jordan White both struck inside the opening three minutes. Although Dunfermline hit back to level through Andrew Tod and Connor Randall’s own goal, Ronan Hale had the last word for the Dingwall side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lennon was left incensed by decision made by Nicolson and said that a complaint will be put into Scottish Football’s head of refereeing Willie Collum over the whistler’s performance.

Neil Lennon was not happy after Dunfermline's defeat by Ross County. | SNS Group

“I haven’t been this angry with the officials for a long, long time,” said Lennon. “And even at the end I’ve had to go into his office and speak about the way the assistant linesman made disparaging comments to one of my coaching staff. If this is the level we are getting to we are in trouble.

“There is a clear foul on Abdulai for the first goal and the free kick Ross County got for the third goal is a clear tackle. Declan Gallagher has forearmed smash Matty Todd in the face and the referee can’t see that.

“It’s an abomination of a performance. I’ve got a young team who are trying to play football the right way. They need to understand the rules of the game because we are not getting taught them by the referees that’s for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This guy cost me a goal against Partick Thistle when Chris Kane is a yard out and the guy pulled his shirt. I don’t know how he keeps missing opportunities.”

Continuing in an interview with the BBC, former Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon added: “We are getting done by referees and particularly that one. I’ve already asked the head of referees – I don’t want him refereeing any of our games again. He’s either incompetent or I don’t know what the word I’m looking for is…