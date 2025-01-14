Georgian ace swapping Naples for Paris for huge fee

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napoli are on the brink of cashing in on their most prized possession after the Serie A side and Paris Saint-Germain ‘closed a deal verbally’ for the £70 million exit of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the French giants.

The imminent exit of Napoli’s star player is likely to spring a flurry of transfer activity as their manager Antonio Conte tries to keep his team at the summit of Serie A. Conte brought in players such as Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour last summer for a combined amount of almost £40m and they will want to replace Kvaratskhelia, who is one of the hottest properties in European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kvaratskhelia’s departure was mooted last week and will come as a blow to Napoli, who while open to selling the Georgian for the right amount have relied on his creativity and assists for the past three seasons after joining from Dinamo Batumi. In 17 matches this season, Kvaratskhelia has scored five goals and laid on three assists for his teammates.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's move from Napoli to PSG is all but complete. | Getty Images

Earlier in the season, Kvaratskhelia struck up a strong rapport with Scotland internationalist McTominay after the latter’s £25m move from Manchester United. One of the McTominay’s former Old Trafford pals in Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Napoli as one of Kvaratskhelia’s replacements, with his future at Man Utd looking increasingly uncertain under new manager Ruben Amorim.

PSG have long been admirers of Kvaratskhelia, 23, and were keen to sign him last summer. They now appear to have landed his signature, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reporting on Wednesday: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Deal sealed today as planned between the two clubs. The transfer fee will be in excess of €70m package, as per RMC Sport. Five year contract for Kvara. Story revealed here last week, now confirmed.

“PSG have already planned for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s medical this week. PSG director Luis Campos closed the deal verbally on Monday, PSG and Napoli presidents Nasser Al Khelaifi & Aurelio de Laurentiis sealed it today. Napoli, stepping up efforts for replacement now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Kvaratskhelia situation on Sunday after Napoli’s 2-0 win over Verona, which moved them four points clear at the top of Serie A, Conte said: “I wish to underline something. I feel the need to do this, because if I was in England I might think something had been lost in translation, but I’m speaking Italian and still people seem to misconstrue what I mean.

Scotland internationalists Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay will be without Kvaratskhelia as a teammate. | Getty Images

“I spoke about disappointment not towards the player, not towards the club, but towards myself, because in six months I failed to change the situation. I do not say Kvara or the club let me down, I always take responsibility for my actions, I don’t put it on someone else.

“I thought I could have a different impact in these six months, but I realised we were right back where we started from. I want to make that clear, because I saw some headlines today saying ‘Conte let down by Kvara.’ I am not let down by Kvara.