Scotland hero is man of the match again as Napoli stumble

Scott McTominay produced two moments of brilliance in another man of the match display but was unable to prevent his Napoli side from dropping crucial points in the Serie A title race as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Genoa on Sunday.

The Scotland midfielder was presented with his Serie A Player of the Month trophy before kick-off and continued his recent sparkling form by providing two terrific assists for goals scored by Romelu Lukaku and Giacomo Raspadori as Napoli twice took the lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, Genoa struck back with a pair of shock equalisers to secure an unlikely point which has resulted in Napoli's lead at the top of the table being cut to just a single point with two league matches remaining to set up a dramatic climax to the season.

Scott McTominay in action for Napoli during the 2-2 draw with Genoa. (Photo by CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Napoli went into the match looking to re-establish their three-point lead at the summit after Champions League finalists Inter Milan put pressure on the league leaders by moving level with them on 77 points with a 2-0 win at Torino in the earlier kick-off.

Genoa handed a surprise debut to former Celtic and Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who is on loan at the Italian club from Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest.

Billy Gilmour was named on the Napoli bench but was brought on alongside McTominay in midfield after just 13 minutes when Stanislav Lobotka succumbed to the ankle injury that had forced him to undergo a pre-match fitness test. Just two minutes later, the Scotland duo combined to help put Napoli in front.

Gilmour was involved in the move which ended with McTominay driving through midfield before the former Manchester United man played the perfect slide-rule pass in behind the Genoa defence for Lukaku to run through and finish past Siegrist.

The visitors did not read the script, however, and levelled the match in the 32nd minute when a header from 17-year-old defender Honest Ahanor struck the post only for the ball to richochet into the net off the unfortunate Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret for an own goal.

Siegrist was called into action to make several stops before McTominay came to the rescue again to ease Napoli nerves in the 64th minute, dribbling towards the Genoa box before splitting the defence with a pinpoint pass to Raspadori who fired a powerful shot past the Swiss stopper for 2-1.

Scott McTominay and his Napoli teammates react to a missed chance in the 2-2 draw with Genoa. (Photo by CARLO HERMANN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

But just as the finishing line was approaching Napoli conceded again with six minutes remaining as Johan Vasquez towered above the defence to power home a superb header from a cross for a goal that will have been celebrated almost 500 miles away by the blue and black half of Milan.

Despite the setback, Napoli remain in control of their own title destiny, knowing that victory in their remaining two Serie A matches, away to Parma and home to Cagliari, will see them lift the Scudetto, with McTominay and Gilmour bidding to become the first Scots in history to do so. Inter finish their campaign at home to Lazio and away to Como.