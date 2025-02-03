Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines as the clock ticks down to 11pm on deadline day.

Aberdeen transfer ‘unlikely’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to have missed out on a deal that would bring AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic to Pittodrie this month, following reported interest in the Serbian over the weekend. According to journalist Anthony Joseph, the Dons had explored a loan to buy option for the 21-year-old, but the move has proven difficult to complete due to ‘time issues’. The move is now ‘increasingly unlikely’ to happen, with the Dons and AC Milan ‘unable to agree terms on a loan deal.’ The striker moved back to his native Serbia and to join SuperLiga club TSC on loan in the summer, four years after leaving Red Star Belgrade in a transfer believed worth around €4million but has found the net just once in 19 league games for his new club.

Despite Lazetic’s struggles in front of goal for his new club, he had been targeted by Aberdeen’s Swedish head coach for a deal this summer. However, despite a January deal looking unlikely, Italian journalist Luca Bendoni claims the two clubs ‘are already exploring a potential move for next summer.’ Elsewhere, Aberdeen are ‘in talks’ to sign Palestine international striker Oday Dabbagh from Royal Charleroi on loan. The deal is believed to have an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin wants a striker. | SNS Group

Celtic-linked striker ‘completing’ deal

Celtic look to have decided against a move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, with the Nigerian forward close to ‘completing a deal’ to join Middlesbrough. The ex-Leicester City striker has struggled to make an impact in La Liga this season and had been strongly linked with a potential loan move to Celtic Park over the week, having previously played under Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium, who paid £25million to sign him from Manchester City in 2017.

PAOK and Venezia had also been linked to the player, with Celtic said to be considering him as a replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi, who moved to Rennes for £10million last week. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old has now ‘completed’ a deal to join Michael Carrick at the EFL promotion chasers, with club prepared to pay a ‘large proportion of his wages’. Official confirmation is expected soon.

Kelechi Iheanacho has not settled at Sevilla FC (Picture: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Four-cap Scotland ‘warrior’ confirms departure

Veteran defender Kirk Broadfoot is searching for the 11th club of his career after Greenock Morton confirmed his departure over the weekend. The ex-Scotland international came off the bench during the 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle on Saturday, but manager Dougie Imrie confirmed he had 'mutually agreed' to depart Cappielow a day earlier: “It's a massive blow for us,” said Imrie. “Kirk has played his last game for the club. He'll be a massive loss in the building, on the pitch and off it. He's been a true professional since coming to the club. He's going to be a huge miss going forward. He could've left on Friday, but we had a good chat and he said that he wouldn't leave myself and Andy in the lurch with only having two fit centre halves.

"It shows you the kind of person he is, he won't leave us in a position. It was a mutual agreement though, that's seen him leave. He didn't want to get himself frustrated sitting on the bench. It's one that's going to hurt us between now and the end of the season because he's been a warrior when he's been called upon. He's played through injuries for us, people don't know that and to still be going at the age he is incredible. He’ll be an asset to anybody.”

Kirk Broadfoot has left Greenock Morton. | SNS Group

Motherwell bids ‘knocked back’

Motherwell’s bid to strengthen their goalkeeping department before the window shuts is proving difficult after Cove Rangers rejected two offers for stopper Nicholas Suman. The Fir Park outfit currently have both Aston Oxborough and Archie Mair out injured, with only on loan Ellery Balcombe and 21-year-old Matthew Connelly available for selection. This has led ‘Well to target the 24-year-old Australian, who is is out-of-contract in the summer.

One of the highest rated players outside of the top flight, Cove are desperate to hang onto their prize asset and ‘won’t sell unless their asking price is met”, according to the Daily Record. The former Northbridge and Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper had previously spent time at Rangers as a trialist during the Steven Gerrard era.

Aston Oxborough is currently out injured. | SNS Group

Celtic £500k bid on table

Celtic and West Ham United are ‘looking to do a deal’ for 18-year-old striker Daniel Cummings before the transfer deadline closes on Monday evening. The teenage striker made his Celtic debut in Thursday’s 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League, but it was confirmed just days later that he had ‘agreed’ a pre-contract deal with the Hammers that would see him join in the summer. The in-demand striker has courted interest from several clubs in England after scoring 24 goals in all competitions for Celtic’s B team this season.

Cummings now appears to be set for a departure from Celtic Park immediately after the London club launched a bid of £500,000 in order to complete the deal ahead of the summer. According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are now working together on a transfer that would see the Scotland under-21 international move south move south this month, rather than waiting until his contract expires in June.

Celtic youngster Daniel Cummings had agreed a pre-contract deal with West Ham United. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘want’ defender

Rangers are are hoping to sign Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to reports. The 19-year-old Argentinian signed for the English Premier League club from Boca Juniors on a seven-year contract for a fee of £15.6 million in the summer, and spent the first-half on the campaign on loan with Boca as part of the agreement. The report claims that Philippe Clement has identified the teenager as a player he wants to bring to Ibrox before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with Stamford Bridge club ‘willing’ to allow him to leave the club on loan.