Rangers and Celtic lock horns once again this weekend, as the Old Firm giants clash for the fifth and final time in the 24/25 Scottish Premiership campaign.

It has been Brendan Rodgers’ team that have dominated the league once again this season, clocking up their fourth successive - and joint-record 55th - league title with last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Dundee United. However, Rangers will hope to embrace the role of party crashers yet again as they look to make it three consecutive wins against their fierce Glasgow rivals.

As it always is when the two sides face other, the debate over which players are better rear their head. Would Nicolas Raskin get in the Celtic team? Is Alistair Johnston now the league’s best right-back over James Tavernier? Just how would a combined Rangers and Celtic XI look if the two squads were fused together?

Using popular football statistics website FotMob, we’ve put together the combined Rangers and Celtic starting XI, based each players’ 24/25 average rating.

Do you agree with the picks?

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic The Danish goalkeeper has kept a total of 19 clean sheets in 30 league games, and is the league's highest rated goalkeeper with a 7.20 average rating. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers While many would say Alistair Johnston has been the league's top performing full-back this season, it is the Rangers captain who has the higher average rating. He's rated at 7.63, with the Celtic defender just behind him on a 7.50 average rating. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Scales - Celtic He's been forced to battle with Auston Trusty for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers this season, however, his average rating for the season is actually higher than both at 7.82. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales