Rangers vs Celtic XI: The combined Old Firm starting XI based on 24/25 SPFL player ratings

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:06 BST

The combined Rangers and Celtic XI for the 24/25 season - based on player ratings.

Rangers and Celtic lock horns once again this weekend, as the Old Firm giants clash for the fifth and final time in the 24/25 Scottish Premiership campaign.

It has been Brendan Rodgers’ team that have dominated the league once again this season, clocking up their fourth successive - and joint-record 55th - league title with last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Dundee United. However, Rangers will hope to embrace the role of party crashers yet again as they look to make it three consecutive wins against their fierce Glasgow rivals.

As it always is when the two sides face other, the debate over which players are better rear their head. Would Nicolas Raskin get in the Celtic team? Is Alistair Johnston now the league’s best right-back over James Tavernier? Just how would a combined Rangers and Celtic XI look if the two squads were fused together?

Using popular football statistics website FotMob, we’ve put together the combined Rangers and Celtic starting XI, based each players’ 24/25 average rating.

Do you agree with the picks?

The Danish goalkeeper has kept a total of 19 clean sheets in 30 league games, and is the league's highest rated goalkeeper with a 7.20 average rating.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

The Danish goalkeeper has kept a total of 19 clean sheets in 30 league games, and is the league's highest rated goalkeeper with a 7.20 average rating. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

While many would say Alistair Johnston has been the league's top performing full-back this season, it is the Rangers captain who has the higher average rating. He's rated at 7.63, with the Celtic defender just behind him on a 7.50 average rating.

2. RB: James Tavernier - Rangers

While many would say Alistair Johnston has been the league's top performing full-back this season, it is the Rangers captain who has the higher average rating. He's rated at 7.63, with the Celtic defender just behind him on a 7.50 average rating. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

He's been forced to battle with Auston Trusty for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers this season, however, his average rating for the season is actually higher than both at 7.82.

3. CB: Liam Scales - Celtic

He's been forced to battle with Auston Trusty for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers this season, however, his average rating for the season is actually higher than both at 7.82. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Shockingly, there's no spot for Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence, with both Scales and Trusty outperforming him this season as per their average ratings. The ex-Sheffield United defender narrowly edges out his American teammate with a rating of 7.51 to Carter-Vickers' 7.50.

4. CB: Auston Trusty - Celtic

Shockingly, there's no spot for Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence, with both Scales and Trusty outperforming him this season as per their average ratings. The ex-Sheffield United defender narrowly edges out his American teammate with a rating of 7.51 to Carter-Vickers' 7.50. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

