The 26-cap former Scotland international opened up on his links to Rangers.

A former Scotland goalscoring hero has revealed how he came within a matters of hours from signing for Rangers and detailed why the ‘lure’ of Ibrox was every bit as tempting as playing in the English Premier League.

In a new in-depth interview, ex-Scotland international and Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has lifted the lid on his family links to Rangers on how he almost rejected a megabucks move in order to live out his dream of playing in the royal blue at Ibrox.

The versatile central-midfielder enjoyed successful stints at Sunderland, Liverpool and Everton, amongst others, playing his entire 21-year career in England’s top two divisions. He also starred for Scottish national team, famously scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley in 1999.

However, despite his success across the border, the 53-year-old has explained why not playing for Rangers is one of his biggest career regrets, as he opened up on the time he almost signed for the club during his peak, and why it would have fulfilled a long-time ambition for him and his family.

Don Hutchison slots home the winning goal in the 1999 friendly win over Germany - a game Didi Hamann started for the hosts. Cr. SNS Group. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“There was one really that was quite close,” said Hutchison. “When I was leaving Sunderland. It was to go back to West Ham for a second spell under Glenn Roeder, or go to Glasgow Rangers. I always wanted to play for Rangers, and Rangers were in the Champions League under Dick Advocaat at the time.

“I was so torn, and I literally was in my house the night before I had to make the decision, and I had no clue which way I was going. Everything about a West Ham second spell was appealing because I could play at the stadiums like Anfield, Old Trafford, White Hart Lane, Upton Park, Goodison Park, all the brilliant stadiums. That was like the lure, playing top-class games every single week.”

“The lure of going to Rangers was pulling on that shirt. My dad was a Rangers fan. Playing in the Champions League for Rangers. Going to Scotland again, trying something different.

“It was literally, I ain't got a clue what to do. In the end, the fact that it was going back to the Premier League, I just look at it now and I'm glad I made it because I'm glad I went back to West Ham. I love West Ham and I'm very privileged to have played for them twice and worn the armband, but at the same time I wish I had Rangers on my CV.”

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hutchison also gave his verdict on Barry Ferguson’s chances of becoming the next permanent Rangers manager, praising the mentality of his former Scotland team-mate as his interim head coach spell draws to a close.

“I think it's worth a shot to keep Fergie,” Hutchison told GoldenPanda.com. “I played with Barry in the national team. I know his character. I know his passion. I know how much he's a Rangers man. I think he's worth a shot for next season because what he will bring into that team, he'll up the standards. He'll make sure of that, even though they're having a bit of a really inconsistent end to the season.

