Rangers vs Celtic: Team news, predictions, current form, key men and latest Old Firm odds

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Rangers v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox this Sunday.

Rangers and Celtic will clash for the fifth and final time this season as the Old Firm rivals meet at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick off: 12.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops secured their fourth consecutive league title last week by 5-0 thumping Dundee United at Tannadice, however, they are not expected to be given a guard of honour by Rangers at Ibrox, with ex-Gers striker Kris Boyd admitting they’ll be “absolutely no chance” of his former club applauding their Glasgow rivals onto the pitch.

Despite their disappointing campaign this season, Barry Ferguson’s Rangers could restore some pride this weekend by making it three consecutive Old Firm wins after their back-to-back victories over Celtic earlier this year. However, Celtic will be looking to inact revenge.

Ahead of the game, we look through each team’s recent form, and give our predictions for the game based on the form of both sides:

Rangers' James Tavernier (centre) and Celtic's Daizen Maeda shake hands after the most recent Old Firm match. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers Recent Form

The Light Blues have been in increasingly poor form, going winless in April. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium made it three games without a victory, with their last win coming over a month ago in a dramatic 4-3 victory at Dundee at Dens Park. Perhaps even more alarming is the fact they are without a home win since February 2, with the Glasgow giants having now fallen an astonishing 17 points behind Celtic in the league.

Last six league games: D-D-L-W-W-L

Celtic Recent Form

The Celtic ‘slump’ is well and truly over, with five goals scored in each of their last three games. A run of three defeats in seven games prior to the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock last month had some concerned that Rodgers’ side had taken their eye off the ball, only for them to return in scintillating form heading into the final few weeks of the campaign by thrashing St Johnstone and Dundee United in the last fortnight.

Last six league games: W-W-W-L-W-L

Rangers v Celtic Team News

The Gers have a number of injury worries, with Leon Balogun (cheekbone), Ridvan Yilmaz (ankle) and Tom Lawrence (knock) all facing a race to be fit for the weekend. Youngster Findlay Curtis is also expected to miss out after being seen leaving the stadium on crutches following the B team’s penalty shootout victory against Celtic in midweek. Dujon Sterling (Achilles) is out long-term, while the game will likely come too soon for Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee). Ross McCausland is available again after serving a one game ban.

Celtic have several injury concerns too, with Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder), Yang Hyun-Jun (elbow) and Jota (knee) all ruled out of the game at Ibrox. Liam Scales is expected to keep his place at centre-back ahead of Auston Trusty, while Greg Taylor will likely start ahead of Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp at left-back.

Rangers Player to Watch: Nicolas Raskin

Awarded the Rangers player of the season award earlier this week, the Belgium has been colossal in the club’s last two victories over Celtic, scoring the crucial opening goal in the 3-2 at Celtic Park in March. His battle with Callum McGregor will go a long way to determining the winner of the contest, and Raskin will need to come out on top in order to secure a third successive Old Firm win for Rangers.

Celtic Player to Watch: Adam Idah

The Republic Of Ireland international is a man in form, with three goals in his last two games. While Daizen Maeda is the obvious dangerman, the performance of Idah is likely to be pivotal to Celtic’s success at Ibrox, with the 24-year-old likely to start through the middle, as Maeda placed into his more natural left-wing role owing to Jota’s knee injury.

Rangers vs Celtic predictions

How do you even begin to predict this one? Rangers have struggled again this season, and are six games without a win at Ibrox. The one area they have shown consistency? When they’ve faced Celtic. They’ve deservedly won the last two games against their Glasgow rivals, and more than matched them in the pulsating Premier Sports Cup final back in December before losing on penalties.

That said, Celtic are in formidable form at the minute, scoring five goals in each of their last three games. They tailed off a little in February/March, losing to Hibs, St Johnstone and - of course - Rangers, but Brendan Rodgers’ looks to have addressed that and then some. Can Rangers inflict three successive Old Firm defeats on Celtic, or will the away side prevail in Govan? It all points to a high-scoring game at Ibrox, where we think the Hoops will win by the odd goal in five.

Prediction: Rangers 2-3 Celtic (SkyBet currently offer odds of 14/1).

Rangers v Celtic odds

With odds of 17/4, Celtic are favourites to emerge victorious at Ibrox, with Rangers priced at 11/4 to take the Old Firm bragging rights yet again. Fancy a draw? You’ll find that priced at 14/5.*