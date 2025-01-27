With Celtic’s home clash against Dundee postponed, we had slightly reduced fixture in the Scottish Premiership this weekend - but there’s was no lack of top performances.

Rangers broke their away day curse with a commanding 3-1 comeback victory over high-flying Dundee United, while Aberdeen’s troubles continued as they further behind in the race for the top three after being whacked 3-0 by St Mirren at Pittodrie.

There was a vital 2-1 win for basement club St Johnstone, who scored two dramatic late goals to sink struggling Motherwell, while Hibs’ unbeaten run continued with a 1-1 draw at Ross County. There was a big victory on the other side of the capital too, as Hearts edged out Kilmarnock 3-2 in a highly entertaining game at Tynecastle.

But who were the best individual performers this weekend? Who showed up the most, and put in a top performance for their team?

Using a 433 formation and statistics from popular football site FotMob, here is the the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend.

1 . GK: Jack Butland - Rangers The first of five Rangers players in the team this week, Butland was rated a 8.1 for his performance in the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. He produced five saves, prevented 1.01 goals and 71% of his passes accurately. | SNS Group

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers The Gers skipper was one of the team's top performers in the win over Dundee United, earning a 8.2 rating. He grabbed one assist, made more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch and won 100% of his tackles and aerial duels. Top performance from the captain. | SNS Group

3 . CB: Bozo Mikulic - St Johnstone The big Croatian centre-back had a weekend to remember after bagging a late winner in the dramatic 2-1 against Motherwell. Scored at 8.4 for his performance, Mikulic won 100% of his tackles, 75% of his aerial duels and six recoveries. | SNS Group