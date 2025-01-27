Here is our Scottish Premiership team of the weekend, including players from Rangers, Hearts and Hibs. Cr: SNS Group.Here is our Scottish Premiership team of the weekend, including players from Rangers, Hearts and Hibs. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers quintet, the torturer and Hearts MVP: The Scottish Premiership team of the weekend - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Jan 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:58 BST

Here is the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend, including players from Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and St Mirren.

With Celtic’s home clash against Dundee postponed, we had slightly reduced fixture in the Scottish Premiership this weekend - but there’s was no lack of top performances.

Rangers broke their away day curse with a commanding 3-1 comeback victory over high-flying Dundee United, while Aberdeen’s troubles continued as they further behind in the race for the top three after being whacked 3-0 by St Mirren at Pittodrie.

There was a vital 2-1 win for basement club St Johnstone, who scored two dramatic late goals to sink struggling Motherwell, while Hibs’ unbeaten run continued with a 1-1 draw at Ross County. There was a big victory on the other side of the capital too, as Hearts edged out Kilmarnock 3-2 in a highly entertaining game at Tynecastle.

But who were the best individual performers this weekend? Who showed up the most, and put in a top performance for their team?

Using a 433 formation and statistics from popular football site FotMob, here is the the Scottish Premiership team of the weekend.

The first of five Rangers players in the team this week, Butland was rated a 8.1 for his performance in the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. He produced five saves, prevented 1.01 goals and 71% of his passes accurately.

1. GK: Jack Butland - Rangers

The first of five Rangers players in the team this week, Butland was rated a 8.1 for his performance in the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. He produced five saves, prevented 1.01 goals and 71% of his passes accurately. | SNS Group

The Gers skipper was one of the team's top performers in the win over Dundee United, earning a 8.2 rating. He grabbed one assist, made more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch and won 100% of his tackles and aerial duels. Top performance from the captain.

2. RB: James Tavernier - Rangers

The Gers skipper was one of the team's top performers in the win over Dundee United, earning a 8.2 rating. He grabbed one assist, made more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch and won 100% of his tackles and aerial duels. Top performance from the captain. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The big Croatian centre-back had a weekend to remember after bagging a late winner in the dramatic 2-1 against Motherwell. Scored at 8.4 for his performance, Mikulic won 100% of his tackles, 75% of his aerial duels and six recoveries.

3. CB: Bozo Mikulic - St Johnstone

The big Croatian centre-back had a weekend to remember after bagging a late winner in the dramatic 2-1 against Motherwell. Scored at 8.4 for his performance, Mikulic won 100% of his tackles, 75% of his aerial duels and six recoveries. | SNS Group

The Dutch defender is showing signs of improvement after a shaky start to life at Ibrox, and grabbed the vital second goal against Dundee United on Sunday. Rated at 8.2 for his performance, Propper completed the most passes (56) in the match, won 100% of his tackles and had eight defensive actions as his side picked up a big three points.

4. CB: Robin Propper - Rangers

The Dutch defender is showing signs of improvement after a shaky start to life at Ibrox, and grabbed the vital second goal against Dundee United on Sunday. Rated at 8.2 for his performance, Propper completed the most passes (56) in the match, won 100% of his tackles and had eight defensive actions as his side picked up a big three points. | SNS Group

