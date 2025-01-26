Three talking points from Rangers’ 3-1 win over Dundee Utd

Rangers can’t afford to let Dessers go

Cyriel Dessers’ future has come under speculation this month, with the Nigerian striker said to be seriously interesting a couple of clubs in Italy. The 30-year-old has lost the mantle of being Rangers’ main man in attack to Hamza Igamane (more about him later) - but Dessers has reacted accordingly.

In the space of a week, Dessers has scored five goals in three games against Fraserburgh, Manchester United and Dundee United. All told, he’s scored 18 goals this season and across his 18 months at Ibrox, he has netted 40 goals in 89 appearances. That is a strong return by any Rangers striker’s standards.

Yes, Dessers misses sitters. He’s got a catalogue of spectacular ones. But he’s an integral member of this Rangers squad and is man enough to carry the weight of expectation upon his shoulders. Given Danilo’s injury record and the fact Igamane is just 22 and could easily dip in form given his tender years, there makes little sense in cashing in on Dessers now. Rangers are unlikely to find anyone better. Rangers need him right now.

Rangers duo Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are both in good form. | SNS Group

Those Igamane rumours

Rangers manager Philippe Clement labelled talk that Ridvan Yilmaz is leaving Ibrox as “a shambles” - and the same word could be used to describe some of the speculation surrounding Igamane.

While Rangers were defeating Dundee United at Tannadice, stories emerged - admittedly from unreliable sources - that Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering a move for Igamane. Now, embattled Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou does need a striker. Dominic Solanke is currently injured and after another defeat, this time by Leicester City at the weekend, Postecoglou’s future is under serious scrutiny. But is Igamane, in his first full season at a level of repute, really the answer this January?

Granted, the Moroccan has all the physical attributes to excel in England. Legs like tree trunks and a turn of pace, he would fit in fine physically. But it would be a massive gamble to spend big on a player who is still adjusting to the rigours of first-team British football.

And then there’s the price. New Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart stated clearly earlier this month that he does not want to lose Igamane in this window. He is too important to them. The ex-AS FAR striker has spoken of his ambition to play at the highest level, but patience is required from the youngster. Staying put would suit everyone right now.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

Rice on ice

It was slightly disappointing not to see Bailey Rice come on at some point at Tannadice, given the impressive 45-minute performance he gave for Rangers at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Thursday. The 18-year-old was once again listed among the subs, but was never stripped.

Rice is highly-regarded among the Rangers supporters and he showed more than enough composure in the Europa League to suggest that he could be called upon in a domestic fixture, even for a short spell. As it was, Zak Lovelace and Paul Nsio were the two teenagers summoned from the bench, the latter making his debut.