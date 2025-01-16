Celtic v Rangers Old Firm date confirmed as Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen games among 9 moved for TV

Sky Sports and Premier Sports announce latest tranche of fixtures

The third Premiership Celtic v Rangers Old Firm derby will take place on Sunday, March 16 at 12.30pm after the Scottish Professional Football League announced the latest set of TV picks.

Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, while the Dundee United v Dundee derby at Tannadice will also be screened live by the broadcaster later that day at 3pm.

The Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road has been scheduled for Sunday, March 2 with a 12.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports.

Celtic and Rangers will next do battle in the league on March 16. | SNS Group

A number of other matches have been selected for live broadcast. Hibs v Celtic at Easter Road is now on Saturday, February 22 with a 12.30pm kick-off after Premier Sports took on the rights, while the following day, Hearts’ trip to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park has been moved to a noon Sunday slot, live on Sky Sports.

The following midweek, Celtic v Aberdeen at Parkhead has been pushed back 24 hours and will be played on Tuesday, February 25, live on Sky Sports, while the following night, Kilmarnock v Rangers at Rugby Park will start at 8pm and will be screened by Sky Sports as well.