Scotland star's future not impacted by major new contract development for rival

Goalkeeper’s situation ‘separate’ after Clark agreed terms earlier in week

Zander Clark’s new contract at Hearts will have no bearing on the future of current Scotland No 1 Craig Gordon at Tynecastle, according to Jambos head coach Neil Critchley.

Hearts went into the start of this year with both their goalkeepers entering the last six months of their current contracts. Clark, 32, has played understudy to Gordon this season and despite speculation over a move to Edinburgh rivals Hibs, the former St Johnstone man penned a new two-year deal earlier this week. However, there has been no update on Gordon, who turned 42 at the end of December.

Gordon has re-established himself as first choice for club and country, while Clark - who went to last summer’s European Championships with Scotland ahead of Gordon - now completely out of the international picture. Critchley did not reveal whether Clark would get a rare start for Hearts in Friday’s Scottish Cup tie away at Brechin City, but did confirm that his extension does not affect talks with Gordon.

“No, Zander’s situation doesn’t affect Craig,” Critchley said. “Craig’s separate, obviously. We’ve just got good competition in that area of the pitch. Zander being here helps to push Craig and vice versa.

“We’re really fortunate with the goalkeepers we’ve got. Craig’s a separate situation, so what happens with Zander doesn’t affect Craig moving forward.”

Critchley said it was “not too difficult” to convince Clark to stay on despite the fact he has not played for five months “I’ve had some good conversations with Zander since I’ve been here, I’ve been nothing but impressed with him as a person, as a goalkeeper,” continued Critchley.

“It’s not been easy for him because I’m aware of how he played and what he achieved last season, but he’s taken it (not playing) like a really good professional. He’s a brilliant guy to have around, so positive. I see him as part of the future at Hearts.”

Critchley continues to work on strengthening his squad during his first transfer window at Tynecastle. He has already brought in forward Elton Kabangu on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise and defender Jamie McCart from Rotherham. Another centre-half - Austrian Michael Steinwender from Swedish side IFK Varnamo - is expected to join over the weekend.

“Close, close, yeah,” Critchley said of his move for a new defender. “We’re talking to someone, we’re pursuing something, but nothing’s done, and until it is, then I won’t be going any further speaking about that. ’m not going to mention his name because that would be wrong.”

Hearts have been linked with a move for 25-year-old Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov, who plays for Tobol Kostanay in his homeland, but Critchley said: “No, that’s not close (to being completed). We get linked with numerous players during January.

