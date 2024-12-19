Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Thursday afternoon - including Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren and Manchester United.

EPL giants ‘watching’ Scottish teen

A pair of English Premier League giants are monitoring St Mirren teenager Evan Mooney after the 17-year-old midfielder’s flying start to his senior career. The teenage starlet scored the first goal of his career in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone last week, where he came off the bench to help Stephen Robinson’s side to take all three points at McDiarmid Park. “I’m delighted and it’s a dream come true for me,” he said after scoring his first senior goal last weekend. “I’m buzzing. It’s something that you talk to people about. You hope it comes and I’m just so glad that it did. It was dramatic. You score the goal and there are so many emotions. Credit to the boys for getting the win.”

The youngster, who turned 17 just last week, is now said to have courted interest from English top-flight duo Arsenal and Newcastle United after they were alerted to the player’s talents, with the pair said to be monitoring his progress in Paisley closely. Mooney has three years left on his contract at the SMiSA Stadium, but could become the third St Mirren youngster to depart for the English Premier League in recent seasons if either club firm up their interest, following Ethan Sutherland’s transfer to Wolves in the summer and Crystal Palace’s purchase of Dylan Reid.

St Mirren teenager Evan Mooney has interest from the English Premier League. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Former Rangers man urges club to sign £2m starlet

According to reports in Croatia, former Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic has urged the Ibrox hierarchy to sign highly-rated fellow countryman Marko Soldo. The Croatian Under-21 international is said to have been identified by Rangers technical director Nils Koppen as a potential January addition after impressing for Barisic’s former club NK Osijek. Thought to be available for a fee of around £2million, the young Croatian is also capable of playing in a wide midfield role, but has largely been used as a deep-lying midfielder since moving to Osijek in the summer.

Soldo, who has also played for Dinamo Zagreb and Gorica, is believed to one of many midfield options being weighed up by Philippe Clement, with CaughtOffside linking Rangers to an ambitious loan move for Chelsea’s out-of-favour midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk report that it ‘would take a massive offer’ to convince Rangers to sell forward Hamza Igamane in January after claims Sean Dyche’s Everton were considering making a move for the young Moroccan ahead of the window.

Former Rangers defender Borna Barisic. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Celtic to net major transfer windfall?

Brendan Rodgers could be handed an unexpected boost to his January transfer kitty with both Liverpool and Manchester United said to be eyeing up a move for former Hoops right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch international joined Bayer Leverkusen after two seasons at Celtic Park in 2019 for a fee of £11million, with Celtic said to have included a sell on clause should the defender ever depart the German giants.

The Netherlands ace has went from strength to strength since leaving Glasgow, and was a key part of the side that went an entire league campaign unbeaten to win the Bundesliga title last season. The 24-year-old’s rise to prominence has now resulted in English Premier League giants Manchester United being linked with a big-money move in January as they look to strengthen their squad under new head coach Ruben Amorim. Liverpool have previously been linked to the defender, however, Sky Germany say head coach Arne Slot has decided against a move for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremie Frimpong in action during his time at Celtic. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Rumoured Celtic loan target linked with shock transfer

Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson has been linked with a shock transfer to English Premier League champions Manchester City just one day after Celtic were linked to the highly-rated 20-year-old. A troublesome ankle injury has saw the Seagulls striker restricted to just two starts this season, and reports claim Brighton are happy to loan the player out in order to ensure he gets back some much needed match fitness.