SFA referees chief addresses missed penalty incident

Willie Collum, the head of referees at the Scottish Football Association, has branded the failure to award Rangers a penalty kick in their Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic as "unacceptable."

Rangers were denied a spot kick when referee John Beaton awarded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area for a shirt pull by Celtic defender Liam Scales on winger Vaclav Cerny in the third minute of extra-time. A VAR check failed to spot that that foul had taken place on the line - therefore inside the penalty area - leaving Rangers incensed as Celtic went on to lift the trophy in a shoot-out after the 3-3 draw at Hampden.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement branded the failure of VAR to intervene as "really weird" and asked reporters to "dig into it" while new Ibrox CEO Patrick Stewart, who only started on Monday, also contacted the SFA on his first day in office to seek an explanation. The VAR team on duty - Alan Muir and assistant Frank Connor - have not been assigned a William Hill Premiership fixture this weekend having been stood down as a result of the oversight.

Celtic defender Liam Scales pulls down Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny in the missed penalty incident at Hampden. | SNS Group

And former referee Collum, who hung up his whistle last season to take over as the SFA's new head of referees from Crawford Allan, has accepted that a major error was made as he addressed the incident in the SFA's VAR Review show which was aired on Thursday.

"It's a really, really poor decision," Collum said. "It's an unacceptable decision. The VAR team know that. Everybody in refereeing knows it. It's unacceptable. We will do our very, very best through our coaching and analysis to make sure an incident like this never happens again. It's a mistake, but it's a bad mistake."

The VAR audio was also broadcast which saw senior VAR official Muir make an instant assessment that the foul had taken place outside the box. "He's just outside the penalty area," Muir states. "There's not much more in it than that. You can see he's just outside. It's really close. It's more outside. Agree?" Assistant VAR Connor then replies: "100 per cent." Referee Beaton than asks: "Are we all good to go in the VAR centre?". Muir replies: "Yeah, we're good to go, no ongoing checks."

Collum explained where the officials went wrong.

Willie Collum, the head of referee operations at the Scottish FA. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SFA

"The holding is the key part of this decision," he said. "It's really important. There's been a lot said about the Rangers player having a foot on the penalty area line. The foot is actually irrelevant in this case. It's about the holding, and the holding only, because that's where the contact is. The holding begins outside the penalty area, and then it continues on the line, and even arguably beyond the line and fully into the penalty area. But regardless, the fact that it is on the line this should be considered as a penalty kick. The referee has awarded a free-kick onfield because he sees the pulling and he's correctly judged the incident in terms of the foul play. But then the VAR team need to go into a check and they need to decide whether this incident is inside or outside, and ultimately, they failed to come to the correct conclusion, which is this should have been a factual overturn. No need for the referee to go to the monitor but a factual overturn for a penalty kick to be awarded."

Collum has vowed that the Scottish refereeing and VAR department will learn from the incident with meetings already having taken place with his top officials.

Referee John Beaton during the Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He added: "People need to take time to make sure is the holding outside or inside, but ultimately when you look at the TV pictures here, this is not a difficult decision for the VAR team. They are not forensic enough in the analysis. They move on far too quickly. I think they are thrown because the majority of the Rangers player's body is outside the penalty area, but that is irrelevant because it's the holding they should be judging, and they should be making sure they get a clear image to show that that continues into the penalty area. We've dissected this incident because people will obviously hear me saying that it is wrong, but that is not enough. We need to now understand why did we get it wrong, and how do we make things better. How do we improve? What is the lessons learned from this? Because people will find it very hard to accept this error.