There were big wins for Rangers, Hibs and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this weekend as the trio disposed of Dundee, Aberdeen and St Johnstone respectively, while Dundee United become the first team to stop Celtic from scoring this season as they picked up a well deserved 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

Hearts and Hibs’ wins took them off the foot as the table as they leapfrogged Ross County, who were beaten 2-1 by 10-men St Mirren at Dingwall. Elsewhere, Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell side picked up a valiant point at home to Kilmarnock despite a controversial red card for Dan Casey for Fir Park.

But who were the player that stood out at the weekend? Who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and won the game for their team?

Here are the XI players who were rated as the league’s best performing players this weekend, using player ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-3 formation, complete with live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Jack Walton - Dundee United The first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season, Walton ranked at 7.8 in the 0-0 draw against the champions at the weekend. He made three saves, and four recoveries for his team. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers The Rangers captain is gradually getting back to his best, and was rated 8.4 for his performance in the 1-0 win over Dundee. Had an 80% passing accuracy rate, created three chances, and won 100% of his aerial duels in the weekend win at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Alex Iacovitti - St Mirren Was a man-mountain as the 10-man Buddies beat Ross County at Dingwall. Rated at 8.3 for his display, Iacovitti scored the games opening goal, before producing a strong defensive performance that included seven clearances and one blocked shot, while he also won 100% of his ground duels. | SNS Group Photo Sales