Rangers' birthday party is not spoiled by VAR as Philippe Clement raises eyebrows with comments

Cerny’s goal the difference as Ibrox celebrates 125 years

Happy Birthday, Ibrox. Nothing was going to ruin the day for Rangers, not even a VAR check moments after half time, as the hosts made hard work of overcoming Dundee to leapfrog Aberdeen into second place.

It’s something, of course, particularly since the gap between Rangers and the Pittodrie side recently stood at nine points. But few home fans in this grand old stadium, which was celebrating its 125th anniversary, are going to get excited about being a poor second best to Celtic.

The VAR call went the Ibrox side’s way on this occasion although that won’t be of too much consolation for Rangers given the extent of the outrage following last weekend’s penalty controversy in the League Cup final. It’s hard to distinguish ironic cheers from those of the more sincere sort but it’s likely there were one or two mixed in with the noisy acclaim following confirmation that Vaclav Cerny’s goal would stand despite far-side linesman Alastair Mather flagging for an offside infringement.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammtes Danilo (C) and Hamza Igamane. | SNS Group

The winger was of course one of the protagonists in the penalty non-award drama against Celtic. Dundee manager Tony Docherty referenced the lingering controversy afterwards when addressing Cerny’s winner, with Danilo taking advantage of a high Dundee backline to play the winger in. “I thought it was offside but I’ve seen it back and it’s onside,” said Docherty. “VAR got it right and that’s the justification for it.”

Some cold comfort, then, for Rangers. And huge frustration for Dundee, whose first half exertions were very promptly rendered in vain. Talk about conceding at a bad time. Dundee had even been on the attack. Scott Tiffoney lost possession and before the visitors knew it Danilo was threading in Cerny, who rounded Trevor Carson with some aplomb.

It ruined all the visitors’ good work in the opening 45 minutes, when they fought to preserve a clean sheet despite having next to nothing of the ball. They were helped towards this aim by the bar, which Rangers struck twice in the first half, including when Ianis Hagi skimmed it with a fierce 25 yarder, and twice more in the second. Liam Kelly watched all this from his own goalmouth and while he was slightly more stretched in the second half, the stand-in goalkeeper enjoyed a relatively stress-free belated debut for Rangers. He was called into the side at short notice after Jack Butkland was called away during the warm-up. “Private reasons,” Clement said afterwards.

Despite the home side enjoying 72 per cent possession, Rangers somehow found themselves clinging on somewhat at the end. A Dundee break spearheaded by Josh Mulligan saw Finlay Robertson shoot wastefully over with five minutes left.

Rangers had their own chances but were just as profligate, with Ross McCausland drawing huge groans when blasting over the bar as the game opened up in the final stages. Fellow substitute Cyriel Dessers went closer a few moments later when he saw his shot bash off the bar. By this stage it seemed like Carson was working in concert with the frame of his goal, which had come to his aid so often.

Their own woodwork seemed to be betraying Rangers on a special day for the club. John Brown, Barry Ferguson and Mark Hateley were on the pitch at half time to relay their favourite memories of the stadium, which was opened in December 1899. Beating “them” 5-1 on his Old Firm debut in 1988 was Brown’s pick. Eddie Robertson, 89, was probably there – he was one of the lucky season ticket holders invited onto the park at half time.

Rangers hit the bar on a couple of occasions. | SNS Group

At that point, Rangers were struggling to put even one past Dundee. It was all the home side but they were being frustrated by Docherty’s redoubtable side, who were the subject of a very backhanded compliment from Clement before kick off. “It’s about breaking open the (Dundee) wall,” said the Rangers manager on BBC Scotland. “It’s a challenge against Dundee for every team. They use every trick in the book – and sometimes outside the book – to stop you.”

It might have been a reference to Dundee’s pitch problems, with Clement unlikely to forget that saga at the end of last season in a hurry. Otherwise, it seemed a strange observation.